Demand for auto, personal loans projected to rise in Q1

Demand for auto and personal loans is expected to rise this quarter compared with the final three months of 2024, on the back of improving consumption and an uptick in promotional campaigns offered by car dealers, says CGS International Securities.

Weerapat Wonk-Urai, a banking analyst with CGS International Securities (Thailand), said auto loan demand will improve quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of 2025, supported by higher consumer confidence and more promotional campaigns from car dealers.

In addition, financial institutions believe personal loan demand this quarter should rise on account of personal consumption.

Nonetheless, demand for housing loans and credit card loans should be flat quarter-on-quarter, he said, citing a senior loan officer survey recently released by the Bank of Thailand.

Mr Weerapat said although the prices of used cars have recovered since November 2024, banks have so far maintained their conservative auto lending criteria and will be selective in growing auto loans in the high-income earner segment.

"With higher loan demand in auto and unsecured personal loans, financial institutions will tighten credit standards for these two products. Meanwhile, banks are cautious on housing loan or mortgages due to the unfavourable property market," he noted.

Meanwhile, key growth drivers of housing loans this year will come from new houses or condominiums with unit prices of more than 10 million baht.

"Some banks will focus more on home equity loans with a prudent loan-to-value ratio this year. Financial institutions will remain cautious on credit card and personal loan businesses due to high household debt," he added.

The central bank's loan survey also found that financial institutions expect stronger loan demand from large corporate and small and medium enterprises (SME) borrowers this quarter than the last three months of 2024.

Meanwhile, banks are likely to relax lending criteria slightly for business borrowers.

"Lenders believe that certain business sectors have good prospects and business borrowers provide better quality collateral so as to obtain loan approval from banks," Mr Weerapat noted.

In the view of CGS, a major downside risk for the banking sector is that further asset quality deterioration could result in elevated credit costs despite banks' efforts to manage non-performing loans (NPLs) by writing off and selling NPLs to external distressed asset management companies.

Besides, a policy rate cut will be negative for banks' net interest margin as they benchmark lending rates against policy rates.

Corporate, SME and housing loans are typically floating-rate loans while credit card loans, auto loans and unsecured personal loans are fixed-rate loans, he said.