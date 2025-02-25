CPN celebrates position on ESG rankings

Central Pattana Plc's sustainability performance has earned the company a place on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class indices for seven consecutive years among 244 global real estate firms.

Central Pattana (CPN) ranked No.1 in social contribution for its commitment to communities and stakeholders, while also achieving top five rankings in climate change strategy and governance.

CPN was the first Thai real estate company to introduce a green bond and sustainability-linked bond, raising over 21 billion baht to fund the development of mixed-use projects and green buildings in Thailand and overseas, as well as supporting clean energy initiatives.

The company has also earned the highest SET ESG Rating of 'AAA', an MSCI ESG Rating of 'BBB', and has been listed on the FTSE4Good Index.

CPN was awarded 45 prestigious accolades last year, reinforcing its position as a leader in retail-led mixed-use development, along with its strong ecosystem encompassing shopping centres, residences, hotels and offices.

"We are proud to be recognised on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices, a global benchmark for sustainability, for seven consecutive years. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment, together with all stakeholders, to driving 'Better Futures' -- making a meaningful impact today and shaping a better tomorrow for future generations," said Wallaya Chirathivat, president and chief executive of Central Pattana.

CPN remains committed to environmental (E), social (S) and governance (G) principles, fostering a resilient and sustainable system that benefits all stakeholders.

The company continues to integrate sustainability into every aspect of its business, ensuring long-term growth while positively impacting communities and the environment under the Net Zero 2050 vision, said Ms Wallaya.

CPN's key ESG achievements in 2024 included surpassing carbon reduction targets by over 17% under the Net Zero 2050 roadmap; supporting local economies by organising over 2,700 community-oriented marketing activities annually which generate over 3.5 billion baht in income for local communities every year; and implementing robust governance practices such as combating corruption and upholding human rights.