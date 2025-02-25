Thai exports up for 7th straight month, surplus with US a concern

Exports beat expectations in January, posting a seventh straight monthly rise, according to figures released on Tuesday.

The Commerce Ministry also maintained its forecast that shipments would grow 2% to 3% this year, amid uncertainty over US trade policy.

Exports, a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, increased 13.6% in January from a year earlier, beating a forecast for a 7.15% rise in a Reuters poll, and compared with December's 8.7% increase.

Exports were seen posting double-digit growth in the first quarter, boosted by concerns about US President Donald Trump's tariffs, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, head of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, told a press conference.

"Exports were driven by pre-orders due to uncertainty from Trump's measures," he said. Thailand was trying to import more from the US to reduce its bilateral trade surplus, which was $35.4 billion last year.

"We have to see what can reduce the deficit with them. Can we import more corn and soybeans than we already import as well as crude oil?"

Imports rose 7.9% in January from a year earlier, above a forecast rise of 2.95%. That led to a trade deficit of $1.88 billion in January, in line with a forecast deficit of $1.9 billion. In 2024, Thailand's exports rose by 5.4% to a record $301 billion.

The ministry has forecast a more moderate rise of 2%-3% due to uncertain US trade policies, prolonged geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in exchange rates.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has said he hoped Thailand would not face US tariffs, amid concerns that the country's trade surplus with Washington could become an issue. In January, exports to the United States, Thailand's biggest market, rose 22.4% from a year earlier, while shipments to China rose an annual 13.2%.

Rice export volumes declined by an annual 32.8% in January. Thailand, the world's second-largest rice exporter after India, is expected to ship 7.5 million tons this year, down from 9.95 million tons in 2024, following India's resumption of rice exports, according to the Commerce Ministry.