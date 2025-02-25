Japan’s ANA to buy at least 77 jets

Listen to this article

All Nippon Airways (ANA) planes are seen at Haneda airport in Tokyo. (Reuters File Photo)

ANA, Japan’s largest airline, plans to buy at least 77 aircraft from Boeing, Airbus and Embraer in a rare simultaneous deal with the world’s top three commercial planemakers, according to people familiar with the matter

The board of All Nippon Airways Co Ltd approved the purchase of at least 18 widebody 787-9 Dreamliners and 12 737-8 Max single-aisle jets from Boeing, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The carrier will also add 27 Airbus A321neo models, including three of the XLR longest-range single-aisle planes, and 20 E190-E2 regional jets from Embraer of Brazil, the sources said.

The composition and size of the final order could still change after options and purchase rights are factored in, the people said. ANA may announce the plans as soon as Tuesday.

The purchase underscores ANA’s ambitions to exceed its pre-pandemic fleet size by 2030 and capitalise on the boom in global air travel demand. Shinichi Inoue, CEO of the group’s flagship airline ANA, said last year that the carrier was considering further purchases of large aircraft as planemakers run out of slots to build jets into the end of the decade.

The carrier is also looking to replace its fleet of older Boeing 767s, a midsize widebody no longer being made for passenger use, and its remaining 737s.

The order from ANA would give a much-needed boost to Boeing from one of its best customers as the planemaker tries to shake off a tumultuous period that has included management upheaval and delivery delays after a near-catastrophic 737 Max door blowout triggered regulatory scrutiny.

Boeing has also been on the back foot in Asia, where it has come second place in a series of key sales campaigns including for Cathay Pacific Airways, Japan Airlines and Eva Airways. However it has recently picked up momentum, securing deals with China Airlines and Thai Airways International.

But the simultaneous purchase of Airbus and Embraer jets as well signals ANA’s need to expand its procurement at a time when planemakers are in high demand — and it is unusual for an airline to purchase from the three aircraft manufacturers at the same time.

ANA was the launch customer of the Boeing 787 and is the largest global operator, with 86 of the type in fleet and a further 10 on order. ANA also has 18 777-9s and 20 737 Max single-aisle jets yet to be delivered.

The carrier has a fleet of around 240 mostly Boeing-made aircraft and controls the budget carrier Peach Aviation, which has an all-Airbus fleet of 37 single-aisle jets.