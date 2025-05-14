Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) Changes BPH Treatment at BNH

Learn more about Urolift by joining the Webinar presented by Dr. Suntchai Wirotsaengthong at https://bit.ly/44ZqQQU

When it comes to medical innovation, PUL is a minimally invasive treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or an enlarged prostate. BNH Hospital, a leader in medical excellence, is among the few hospitals in Thailand offering this advanced procedure. BNH Hospital is establishing itself as Thailand’s premier destination for PUL treatment.

Understanding BPH and the Need for Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL)

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a common condition affecting men over 50, leading to symptoms such as frequent urination, weak urine flow, and difficulty emptying the bladder.1 Traditional BPH treatment options often include medications and more invasive surgical procedures. PUL offers a minimally invasive solution, changing BPH management by providing lasting relief while improving quality of life.4

BNH Hospital’s Pioneering Approach

BNH Hospital (Bangkok Nursing Home) has taken a step in BPH treatment by adopting PUL, a procedure designed to offer rapid symptom relief with a low risk profile2. Launched in the final quarter of 2024, this procedure positions BNH Hospital as the only medical centre in Thailand to provide a comprehensive range of minimally invasive BPH treatments, including Rezum Water Vapor Therapy and iTind.

To understand the significance of this treatment and its impact on men’s health, we spoke with Dr. Suntchai Wirotsaengthong, BNH Hospital’s leading urologist.