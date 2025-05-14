Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) Changes BPH Treatment at BNH

Learn more about Urolift by joining the Webinar presented by Dr. Suntchai Wirotsaengthong at https://bit.ly/44ZqQQU
When it comes to medical innovation, PUL is a minimally invasive treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or an enlarged prostate. BNH Hospital, a leader in medical excellence, is among the few hospitals in Thailand offering this advanced procedure. BNH Hospital is establishing itself as Thailand’s premier destination for PUL treatment.
Understanding BPH and the Need for Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL)
Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a common condition affecting men over 50, leading to symptoms such as frequent urination, weak urine flow, and difficulty emptying the bladder.1 Traditional BPH treatment options often include medications and more invasive surgical procedures. PUL offers a minimally invasive solution, changing BPH management by providing lasting relief while improving quality of life.4
BNH Hospital’s Pioneering Approach
BNH Hospital (Bangkok Nursing Home) has taken a step in BPH treatment by adopting PUL, a procedure designed to offer rapid symptom relief with a low risk profile2. Launched in the final quarter of 2024, this procedure positions BNH Hospital as the only medical centre in Thailand to provide a comprehensive range of minimally invasive BPH treatments, including Rezum Water Vapor Therapy and iTind.
To understand the significance of this treatment and its impact on men’s health, we spoke with Dr. Suntchai Wirotsaengthong, BNH Hospital’s leading urologist.
A Milestone for Men’s Health in Thailand
“The introduction of PUL marks a significant milestone for BNH Hospital and men’s health in Thailand,” said Dr. Suntchai. “We are now the only hospital in the country offering a complete suite of minimally invasive BPH treatments. This allows us to provide patients with more treatment options and tailor solutions to individual needs. PUL is particularly groundbreaking because it is effective, minimally invasive, and preserves sexual function*4—three critical factors for many men.”
What Sets Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) Apart?
Discussing PUL’s unique advantages, Dr. Suntchai highlighted its innovative approach:
PUL uses small implants to lift and hold the enlarged prostate tissue away from the urethra. This relieves the obstruction without the need for cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue,” he explained.
Who is the Ideal Candidate for Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) ?
Dr. Suntchai explained that PUL is particularly effective for men experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of BPH.
“PUL works well for patients with a moderately enlarged prostate,” he noted. “However, it may not be suitable for those with significantly enlarged prostates or other complex urological conditions.”
The ideal candidates for PUL include men who:
- Have a moderately enlarged prostate (less than 100ml)
- Wish to maintain sexual function
- Prefer a minimally invasive treatment with a quick recovery
- Wants an alternative to medication
However, PUL is not suitable for everyone. BNH Hospital follows a personalized approach by carefully evaluating each patient’s condition to determine the most appropriate treatment options, including iTind and Rezum Water Vapor Therapy, as well as traditional procedures such as TURP and Greenlight Laser.
How the Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) Procedure Works
“The PUL procedure, typically takes less than an hour,” explained Dr. Suntchai Wirotsaengthong. “We insert the PUL Delivery Device through the urethra to access the enlarged prostate. Small implants are then placed to lift and hold the prostate tissue away from the urethra, relieving obstruction and improving urine flow.”
As a typically catheter-free procedure2,3, most patients have a low risk of requiring a catheter after the procedure., Most men can return home on the same day and resume normal activities as directed by their physician. Significant improvement is demonstrated in as early as 2 weeks.2 Your physician will review care instructions after the procedure.
Ensuring Long-Term Success and Safety
“We schedule follow-up appointments at 1, 3, 6, and 12 months to monitor progress and ensure optimal results,” Dr. Suntchai noted. “During these visits, we use uroflowmetry and the International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) to assess improvements. A Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test is also conducted at the one-year mark to monitor for other underlying conditions.”
Dr. Suntchai reaffirmed PUL’s safety and efficacy, stating, “PUL has been widely used in the U.S. since 2013, with a strong safety profile5. It was approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration in February 2024, and we are proud to be among the few hospitals in Thailand offering this advanced treatment.”
“The implants are designed to be permanent, and the need for surgical retreatment is relatively low—around 13.6% over five years4 - making it a long-term solution for most patients. Additionally, patients treated with the PUL System achieved better reported outcomes in sexual function** and satisfaction than men who received BPH medication5 ,” he added.
Accessing Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) at BNH Hospital
For those interested in PUL, BNH Hospital offers a seamless consultation and treatment process.
“Patients can easily schedule a consultation through our urology department—via our website, by phone, or by visiting the hospital directly,” Dr. Suntchai explained. The process typically involves:
- Initial Consultation – Assessment of symptoms and diagnostic tests.
- Treatment Planning – If UroLift is suitable, a procedure date is scheduled.
- Procedure Day – A quick outpatient treatment, usually with no overnight stay.
- Follow-Up – Post-procedure check-ups to monitor recovery.
