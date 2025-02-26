Shipments increase 13.6% last month

Thai exports consistently grew for a period of seven months, climbing 13.6% year-on-year to reach US$25.3 billion in January, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Imports also rose by 7.9% year-on-year to $27.6 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.88 billion.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, said exports from the real sector, excluding gold, oil-related products and arms, rose by 11.4% year-on-year.

The growth was attributed to the expansion of trading partners' economies, inflation stabilising at target levels, and an increase in manufacturing activities.

In terms of sectors, agro-industrial exports grew by 3% year-on-year, while agricultural shipments contracted by 2.2%.

Several products recorded notable growth, such as rubber gaining 45.5%, wheat products and prepared foods (19.5%), canned and processed fruit (13.4%), pet food (13%), fresh, chilled, frozen and processed chicken (12.3%), and canned and processed seafood (11.8%).

However certain products reported a decline, including rice; fresh, chilled, frozen and dried fruit; tapioca products; beverages; and canned and processed vegetables.

Exports of industrial products increased 17% year-on-year. Key products contributing to this growth included computers and computer parts, gems and jewellery excluding gold, rubber products, machinery and mechanical components, and air conditioning systems and parts.

Some sectors faced a decline, including automobiles and auto parts, iron and steel products, telephone equipment, cosmetics and skincare items, and components related to semiconductors.

Mr Poonpong said export growth is expected to persist in the first quarter as trading partners ramp up their imports to mitigate uncertainties related to US trade policies.

He also highlighted the potential for increased exports to the US as that country seeks to reduce its reliance on imports from China.

Mr Poonpong said the uncertainty of potential US policies, such as whether US tariffs will apply to all products or all countries that have trade surpluses with that country, makes projecting difficult, though some clarity is expected by April.

A new wave of inflation could also sting the US, while energy prices and freight rates are fluctuating because of Russia's restrictions on oil exports, said Mr Poonpong.

Chaichan Charoensuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, anticipated export growth of 7-10% in the first quarter, driven by increased trade activities among countries. He said the private sector is also looking for the government to tackle the issue of trade deficits, especially with China.