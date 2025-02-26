NSTDA gets set for 20th annual gathering

Research studies on the subject of Gunther's motion detection device and Janine app will be featured among the work to be presented at NSTDA's annual conference this year. Both studies focus on the monitoring of falls and abnormal movements among the elderly.

The National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) vows to focus its research on artificial intelligence (AI), genomics medicine and green energy to serve industry and drive the country's competitiveness.

Science and technological innovation can serve industrial requirements, improve quality of life and Thailand's competitiveness, addressing social, environmental and economic problems in the short and long term, said NSTDA president Sukit Limpijumnong.

The agency is set to hold its 20th annual conference this year on March 26-28 at the Thailand Science Park in Pathum Thani, showcasing advancements in science and technological innovation developed by the NSTDA and its partners in the public and private sectors.

This year's theme -- "AI-driven Science and Technology for Sustainable Thailand" -- aims to present AI R&D and its integration into various fields of science and technology being carried out by NSTDA and other institutions.

The goal is to apply these innovations for the maximum benefit of the country and its people, with a special emphasis on developing AI workforce capabilities to meet labour market demands and create skilled professionals who can drive the national economy.

Chai Wutiwiwatchai, executive director of National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (Nectec), said a strong AI ecosystem is needed to drive the country towards becoming a regional and global AI leader.

He said to successfully establish Thailand as a regional leader in AI, it needs to develop AI ethics, infrastructure, workforce development, and research and innovation.

Mr Chai said a highlight of the research outcomes in the upcoming conference is the open-source large language model (LLM) called Pathumma LLM.

Pathumma LLM is an AI model that supports the Thai context and culture. It has combined capacities to process Thai language, analyse images and recognise and response to Thai speech.

"We will design Pathumma LLM to support public workflow, mainly in knowledge-based management for government officials to provide better public services and explore for use in writing procurement documents and other public documents," Mr Chai said.

"It will also be leveraged to develop an agentic AI soon to enable complete automated workflows."

Pathumma LLM will be an alternative for local industries and AI developers to use as an on-premise model that might lower their AI development cost, said Mr Chai.

Other highlights include research on genomics medicine, clean energy as well as an AI app for detecting microplastics in water.