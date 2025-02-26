True Leasing unveils Ayutthaya boat rental

Listen to this article

"Wonder Blue Classic Boathouse Ayutthaya" offers a comprehensive 'eat, drink, travel' experience all in one place.

True Leasing, a leading car rental provider, has expanded its business while enhancing tourism in Ayutthaya with the launch of "Wonder Blue Classic Boathouse Ayutthaya", offering a comprehensive "eat, drink, travel" experience in one place.

The venue offers visitors classic boats to rent for cruises along the scenic riverbanks of the ancient capital, paired with dining at an exclusive lounge, said True Leasing.

The Boathouse Ayutthaya features a private Italian-style pier, a gallery showcasing the history of rare and valuable boats, and a unique boat hoisting showcase experience for customers, according to True Leasing president Kachorn Chiaravanont.

He added that the move significantly complements the company's auto rental business in serving the tourists visiting Thailand and Ayutthaya, which is a rich heritage province and a prime travel destination.

Mr Kachorn said the Boathouse Ayutthaya provides Hacker-Craft boats, a world-renowned classic boat brand with a legacy of over 100 years.

True Leasing owns 12 Hacker-Craft boats, some of which have been operating along Bangkok's Chao Phraya River since 2018.

Mr Kachorn said the company selected six Hacker-Craft boats to provide a rental service at a river bend in Ayutthaya.

This is the first time the company has expanded the rental service of Hacker-Craft boats to Ayutthaya's river routes.

The company is monitoring demand and the high-end service response to enable efficient management of boat routing between Bangkok and Ayutthaya.

Mr Kachorn said the price of a Hacker-Craft boat depends on size, materials and specification. Prices range from 2 million baht to more than 20 million baht.

Renting a Hacker-Craft boat starts from around 1,400 baht per person per hour, and depends on what customers want in terms of the boat specification, routes (in Ayutthaya or between Bangkok and Ayutthaya), and pattern of travelling.

Founded in 1992, True Leasing provides all types of vehicle rentals, including long-term rentals for corporate clients in the public and private sectors.

The company also offers a variety of rental options, with 14,000 vehicles tailored for tourism, conferences and seminars, such as premium buses, mini-coaches and limousines, serving top-tier hotels and hospitality clients.

Mr Kachorn said Hacker-Craft boat rentals along Bangkok's Chao Phraya River began in 2018. However, the service has generated only a small portion of revenue compared to the main revenue contributor of car and bus rental services.

He said the business opportunities have changed in favour of the company since the pandemic, thanks to the recovery of the tourism industry.

Mr Kachorn added that corporate customers continue to ask for the company's rental auto service as leasing cars is cheaper than purchasing them outright.

Corporate clients currently account for 80% of the company's total customers.

"The Hacker-Craft boat service complements our auto rental business as it can be included with a rental auto service package tailored to the customer's demands," Mr Kachorn said.

True Leasing has service branches in key provinces, including Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai in the North, Phuket and Krabi in the South, Pattaya in the East, and Bangkok and Samut Prakan in the central region.

The launch of Boathouse Ayutthaya offers comprehensive services to support existing customers, new clients, and businesses in various industrial estates, Mr Kachorn said.