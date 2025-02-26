TLI strategies target seniors, co-pay for growth

Thai Life Insurance (TLI) is focusing on seniors this year, while aligning new products with the imminent co-payment policy as strategies to expand the business.

Chief executive Chai Chaiyawan said the strategies should reinforce TLI's position as a brand that delivers real value and inspiration through its products and services. The company is committed to offering comprehensive care solutions through an integrated ecosystem, leveraging technology to enhance service efficiency, convenience and speed, he said.

"We adapted to the evolving digital landscape, fostered a lifelong learning mindset among employees, and strengthened our role as a socially responsible organisation aligned with environmental, social and governance [ESG] principles," said Mr Chai.

"TLI is developing diverse insurance products with affordable premiums, making life, health and critical illness coverage more accessible to all Thais."

As Thailand transitions to a fully aged society, TLI is introducing comprehensive insurance solutions specifically designed for seniors. This includes new insurance contracts that offer the co-pay policy, ensuring greater financial accessibility for older consumers, he said.

The company is investing in digital technology to offer a seamless self-service experience for policyholders. Through the TLI app, customers can manage their insurance policies at their convenience.

The company also developed various e-services, including digital insurance policies, e-payment, e-claims processing, e-manuals and e-invoicing, as well as artificial intelligence chatbots that provide instant access to life insurance information.

These innovations are designed to enhance efficiency, accessibility and customer satisfaction, said Mr Chai.

Beyond business growth, TLI is committed to creating shared values between business and society. The company integrates ESG principles, ensuring sustainable profitability while reinvesting in social development, he said.

TLI is the first Thai life insurer to implement a sustainable development master plan aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and UN Global Compact. Mr Chai said this strategy is built upon three pillars: being a trusted partner delivering solutions that inspire confidence; life inclusion that bridges experiences and opportunities; and an infinite world that contributes to a more sustainable future.

TLI is committed to being a trusted partner that builds confidence, inclusivity and sustainability for all stakeholders, he said.