Worachat Luxkanalode appointed CEO of 2C2P

Listen to this article

Mr Worachat is considered to be one of the pioneers of digital banking in Thailand.

Ant International, a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider, has appointed Worachat Luxkanalode as the new chief executive of payments platform 2C2P.

Mr Worachat assumes the role in April 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

In his role, Mr Worachat will oversee the overall business strategy and operations of 2C2P, spearheading the company's strategic upgrade from mainly serving enterprise customers to businesses of all sizes, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Southeast Asia.

2C2P is part of Antom, Ant International's global payment and digitisation solutions provider, serving leading players in travel, online retail, entertainment and more.

According to Gary Liu, general manager of Antom, Mr Worachat is a fintech veteran with proven experience in payments, digital banking, and driving sustainable business growth.

Mr Worachat is currently with Southeast Asia's leading super-app Grab, serving as managing director of Grab Thailand. He joined in 2019 and held several roles, including country head of Grab Financial Group for Thailand, and executive director of Grab Thailand.

Before joining Grab, he held senior executive positions at leading Thai and international banks and financial institutions for 17 years, and is among the pioneers of digital banking in Thailand.

Mr Worachat said that as 2C2P continues to strengthen its position in Southeast Asia's payments landscape, his focus will be on driving a strategic transition to better serve regional SMEs alongside its enterprise customers by standing on the strong foundation built by 2C2P's current leadership, especially visionary founder Aung Kyaw Moe.

Recently Grab announced the appointment of Chantsuda Thananitayaudom as country head of Grab Thailand, effective as of April 1, 2025, succeeding Mr Worachat.

Ms Chantsuda joined Grab in 2018 as the country marketing head for Grab Thailand.