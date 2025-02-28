Bid to accelerate work on key EEC facilities

Construction set to start in April or May

Mr Chula, left, and Mr Gamba at the MoU signing ceremony to promote investment in the EEC. Authorities are attracting more foreign investment as well as accelerating the construction of key facilities in the EEC.

Authorities are speeding up the development of the much-delayed U-tapao airport and Eastern Aviation City in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), with construction set to start between April and May this year.

The project has made little progress over a period of three years, largely attributed to the impact of the pandemic.

The project was also delayed because U-tapao International Aviation Co (UTA), the project developer, insisted on waiting for clarity on another key project, a high-speed rail system linking U-tapao, Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, meant to be developed at the same time as U-tapao.

The rail construction progressed at a snail's pace because the Charoen Pokphand Group-led consortium called on the government to revise the construction contracts after the impact of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The EEC Office is preparing to hold talks with UTA in order to kick-start infrastructure development for U-tapao airport and the Eastern Aviation City.

"We think UTA should start its work without waiting for the high-speed rail system development," said Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the EEC Office.

UTA may adjust its construction plan by reducing the size of the passenger terminal to serve 5-6 million people a year, down from an original carrying capacity of 10-12 million people a year.

This would not violate the contract with the EEC Office, said Mr Chula. The company is dividing its construction work into phases. If the number of air passengers increases in the future, it could expand the terminal, he said.

UTA can also build some infrastructure to prepare for linkage with the high-speed railway to be developed later, said Mr Chula.

The government wants U-tapao airport and Eastern Aviation City to be the logistics and aviation hub of the EEC, supporting both the industrial and tourism sectors. Spanning 6,500 rai of land, the project comprises key facilities, including a third passenger terminal, aircraft maintenance, a cargo village and a commercial gateway.

The project value is estimated at 290 billion baht.

Mr Chula signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday with Giorgio Gamba, chief executive and head of banking at HSBC Thailand, for cooperation to attract foreign investment to the EEC, which will be developed into the country's high-tech industrial hub.