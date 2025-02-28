HSBC says infrastructure key to foreign investment

Listen to this article

Thailand's strong infrastructure will continue to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) more than interest rate levels, says an executive at HSBC Thailand.

According to Giorgio Gamba, chief executive at HSBC Thailand, the Bank of Thailand's rate cut of 25 basis points to 2% on Wednesday is unlikely to significantly affect FDI flows into Thailand.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 6:1 to lower the policy rate by a quarter-point to 2%, while announcing it expects the economy to expand at a slower pace than the previously estimated 2.9%, in part because of a sluggish manufacturing sector.

The central bank downgraded its GDP growth forecast for 2025 from 2.9% to slightly above 2.5%, with an official announcement expected in April.

Thailand's economy slowed more than expected last year because of significant inventory reductions, despite continued expansion in domestic demand, tourism and merchandise exports, noted the MPC.

Looking ahead, growth is projected to be weaker than anticipated, primarily due to structural issues in the manufacturing sector and heightened competition from imported goods, particularly in the automotive, petrochemical and construction materials industries, said the committee.

HSBC Thailand Research anticipates another rate cut by the central bank later this year.

Mr Gamba said HSBC's key client segments -- multinational corporations and large local enterprises -- are primarily focused on long-term investments.

A downward revision of economic growth would not significantly impact private sector investment decisions, he said.

"FDI in Thailand continues on a positive trajectory this year, following strong momentum the previous year," said Mr Gamba.

"Thailand remains a key investment destination, particularly for high-value industries, supported by its well-developed infrastructure and digital economy ecosystem."

In 2024, FDI approvals in Thailand reached a 20-year high of 727 billion baht, despite a central bank interest rate of 2.5%.

In a related development, HSBC, which has been operating in Thailand for 130 years, signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday with the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) to strengthen global investment in the EEC.

The bank observed continued interest from Chinese companies expanding into Southeast Asia, with an 80% uptick year-on-year in Chinese corporations entering the region through HSBC's commercial banking network in 2023.

Investment from China spans a wide range of industries, with electric vehicle production emerging as a top sector, contributing around 275 billion baht in total investment from 2018 to the third quarter of 2024.

Thailand also attracted significant interest in data centres thanks to its stable energy supply and position as Southeast Asia's second-largest digital economy, according to HSBC.

India and the Middle East are other key investment corridors for Thailand, noted the bank.

"With our extensive experience in facilitating cross-border investments, HSBC will support the EECO in connecting with global investors through comprehensive financial solutions," said Mr Gamba.