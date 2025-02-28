Fiscal chief bullish on global recovery

Listen to this article

The implementation of accommodative monetary policies in many countries around the world is likely to support the global economy's recovery, according to the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO).

Speaking at a briefing on Thailand's economic conditions in January, Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the FPO, said the inflation outlook in many countries is close to the targets set by their central banks. Combined with accommodative monetary policies in several nations, this will contribute to the global economy's recovery in the near future, he said.

On Wednesday, the Monetary Policy Committee cut the policy interest rate by 25 basis points, putting the level at 2% to support a sluggish economy.

According to Mr Pornchai, the global economy continues to expand, driven by the manufacturing and service sectors, as reflected by the Global Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for January, which was 51.8 points, down from 52.6 points in December 2024.

The Global Manufacturing PMI for January rose to 50.1 points from 49.6 in the previous month, as production and new orders resumed growth after contracting in December 2024, despite rising production costs.

Meanwhile, the Global Services PMI for January was 52.2 points, down from 53.8 the previous month but remaining above 50 for the 24th consecutive month, indicating continued expansion in the service sector.

He said ongoing geopolitical conflicts remain a risk factor that requires monitoring because of rising uncertainty.

Mr Pornchai said Thailand's economy in January was supported by an export expansion for the seventh consecutive month, ongoing growth in the tourism sector and increased private sector consumption.

However, industrial production and the economic policies of key trading partners need to be monitored as they could impact Thailand's economy, he said.

According to Mr Pornchai, Thailand's economic stability remains sound, with inflation in January of 1.32%, public debt at 63.9% of GDP -- still below the 70% threshold -- and foreign reserves at a high level of US$242 billion.

Last month exports grew by 13.6% year-on-year, while the tourism sector continued to expand.

In January, 3.7 million foreign arrivals visited Thailand, up 22.2% year-on-year.

Sasikarn Watthanachan, deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, said export growth in the first quarter is expected to remain positive, supported by global economic expansion, rising global food prices, which indicates increased demand for agricultural and food products, and shipments to the US.

Meanwhile, the government has been preparing measures to address trade deficits and balance trade with key partners, she said.

Various risks such as inflation, energy prices and trade negotiations with countries are being monitored to maintain major export markets and expand into new ones, said Ms Sasikarn.

"The government is committed to implementing balanced economic policies while managing external risk factors to ensure Thailand's sustainable economic growth and long-term economic stability," she said.