NocNoc plans to bolster its presence in Indonesia

NocNoc plans to enhance its presence in Indonesia while concentrating on home renovation products in Thailand, according to BetterBe Marketplace Co Ltd, the operator of the e-marketplace specialising in home products and services.

Anupong Tasaduak, deputy chief executive officer of BetterBe Marketplace, said there was a slight slowdown last year in the Thai real estate market due to economic uncertainty.

Despite the economic challenges, there was growth in the home and living products sector in 2024, driven by growth in the second-hand home and rental markets.

"Homeowners, second-hand homebuyers, and renters continued to renovate properties last year," Mr Anupong said. "This trend is likely to continue in 2025."

He said the company is focusing on providing home renovation products this year.

For the international market, Mr Anupong sees Indonesia as an important market for the company due to its robust business growth.

After launching its Renos e-commerce platform in Indonesia in 2021, the company aims to further expand its presence and customer base in that country, he said.

Currently, the business's activities are mainly focused on Jakarta, the country's capital city.

This year, the company aims to expand its business activities to Bandung, the capital of West Java, and Surabaya, the capital of East Java.

Mr Anupong highlighted the company's commitment to positioning itself as a vertical e-commerce platform, focusing on home and living retail.

This strategy is designed to differentiate NocNoc from established horizontal e-commerce platforms in Indonesia that offer a wide range of products.

The company will continue to analyse the Southeast Asian market, recognising significant growth prospects in home and living products due to rising economic development, tourism growth and urbanisation, Mr Anupong said.

He believes that integrating artificial intelligence into the NocNoc platform, along with a data-driven approach to enhance the user experience, will strengthen the platform's potential for growth.