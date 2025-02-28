SCB, ttb expecting debt relief scheme to expand

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) and TMBThanachart Bank (ttb) expect more customers to participate in the "You Fight, We Help" debt relief scheme after the registration period was extended.

According to SCB chief executive Kris Chantanotoke, the bank wants to increase the proportion of qualified participants in the programme to more than 50% of total registrants in the first quarter, following the registration extension. At present, only 25% of registrants are eligible, he said.

The cabinet recently approved extending the registration deadline from Feb 28 to April 30. In addition to banks and their subsidiaries, two non-bank financial institutions -- Aeon Thana Sinsap (Thailand) and Muang Thai Leasing -- have joined the initiative.

The government aims to increase participation among debt-default borrowers and provide them with greater opportunities to resume normal debt repayment once their income stabilises.

The programme allows eligible borrowers to suspend interest payments for three years and restructure their monthly instalments through a step-up repayment plan.

Mr Kris said SCB customers with mortgage, auto and small business loans are applying for the programme in accordance with the Bank of Thailand's guidelines.

SCB, Thailand's fourth-largest lender by total assets, tops the mortgage market with outstanding housing loans tallying 777 billion baht as of the end of 2024. While the bank's overall loan growth remained marginal last year, mortgage lending grew by 2% year-on-year.

SCB set a conservative mortgage growth target of 1-2% this year, focusing on maintaining asset quality. Its strategy prioritises the upper-income segment, with a minimum home price of 5 million baht per unit.

"Despite our modest growth target, we aim to retain our leading position in the mortgage market," said Mr Kris.

Thakorn Piyapan, president of ttb, said the bank expects to increase the proportion of qualified customers in the programme from the current 20-30% following the registration extension.

"Since this programme was implemented in recent months, the number of seized and auctioned cars has steadily declined. Meanwhile, our clients qualifying for the debt relief scheme has continued to rise the past few weeks," said Mr Thakorn.

Ttb is a key player in the auto loan sector, with these loans accounting for 29% of its total loan portfolio, second only to corporate loans at 30%.