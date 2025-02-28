Thailand taps Baidu to ease Chinese tourists’ safety worries

A crowd of tourists visits the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok in January 2024. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Thailand’s tourism authority is partnering with a unit of China’s search engine giant Baidu Incorporated to enhance the kingdom's image as a safe travel destination and calm tourists unnerved over viral news about an alleged kidnapping of a Chinese actor.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) signed a letter of intent with Beijing Baidu Netcom Science Technology Company on Thursday in Bangkok.

The company will deploy digital marketing, artificial-intelligence-powered travel insights and customised content to improve Thailand’s tourism image for Chinese travellers, according to a TAT statement.

Wang Xing, whose screen name is Xingxing, was discovered near Thailand's border with Myanmar after going missing in January. Thai police investigating the incident said an initial probe showed he travelled voluntarily to the Thai-Myanmar border. The situation prompted a wave of Lunar New Year trip cancellations by mainland travellers.

The agreement also seeks to "promote key campaigns and attract quality Chinese travellers in 2025," TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said in the statement.

A logo of Baidu is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, on Nov 23, 2020. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand welcomed over 35.54 million international visitors in 2024, with Chinese tourists making up 6.73 million of total foreign arrivals. The government aims to boost 2025 foreign tourist arrivals to match annual pre-coronavirus-pandemic levels of about 40 million.

Tourism accounts for about 12% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), and a fifth of total employment.