TikTok to invest B300bn in Thailand’s digital future

Listen to this article

Helena Lersch (left), vice-president of public policy for TikTok Technologies Co Ltd, leads a group to meet with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday in Bangkok. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

TikTok has announced a plan to invest around 300 billion baht in Thailand over the next five years, helping push the country to become an Asean technology hub.

The commitment was made during talks on Friday between Helena Lersch, vice-president of public policy for TikTok, and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok, said government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub .

He said Ms Lersch expressed gratitude for the Thai government’s support for investment and operations in Thailand.

She also thanked the prime minister for policies facilitating investment and reaffirmed TikTok’s commitment to collaborating with the government and all parties to help propel Thailand into the digital age.

The Chinese-owned company announced its plan to invest US$8.8 billion (300 billion baht) in Thailand over the next five years, focusing on strengthening the country’s technology infrastructure.

This includes the establishment of a data hosting centre, which will improve data management for users in Thailand and Southeast Asia, with TikTok aiming to position Thailand as a regional tech hub.

Mr Jirayu said that during the discussion, the government emphasised the importance of enhancing media literacy, with Ms Paetongtarn expressing willingness to collaborate with TikTok to address fake news and online fraud issues.

TikTok executives confirmed their readiness to work with the government to monitor content and launch campaigns promoting digital literacy, aiming to raise awareness about online threats and consumer protection.

The collaboration is seen as a significant step towards strengthening public-private partnerships in the digital era, boosting Thailand’s economy.

Ms Paetongtarn thanked TikTok for its investment in establishing a data hosting centre in Thailand and praised its efforts to promote Thai products via the TikTok Shop platform.

She also highlighted TikTok’s contributions to creating content featuring Thai culture and tourism, which helps open new opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs and content creators to access global markets.

Ms Lersch said that TikTok has over 50 million users in Thailand, with over 3 million accounts using TikTok Shop, including the Thai prime minister herself.

The TikTok executive noted that the company has over 1,000 Thai employees.

Ms Paetongtarn praised TikTok’s success, noting its role in connecting people and fostering creativity, which helps drive the country’s economy.

The prime minister also commended the platform for not just being a source of entertainment but also playing a key role in job creation and cultural exchanges.