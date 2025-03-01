Central Pattana plans B600m summer campaign

Mr Nattakit, centre, posed with Mr Nithee, left, and Ben Peace, senior vice-president of WildBrain CPLG (the Peanuts agency), at the launch of the Summer Invitation 2025 campaign.

Central Pattana Plc (CPN), the retail and property developer, is investing 600 million baht in a summer campaign, with 1,000 events planned across the country.

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer for CPN, said the campaign is called Summer Invitation 2025, utilising the theme of "Sun Fun Fest" with the goal of transforming malls nationwide into global summer destinations.

The campaign kicks off today and runs until May 25, projected to increase mall traffic by 10-15%.

He said the summer and Songkran periods are peak spending seasons because of extended holidays and school breaks.

For the upcoming Songkran festival, Nithee Seeprae, deputy governor for marketing communications at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said he expects a 4-5% uptick year-on-year in foreign arrivals from East Asian countries and territories such as South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong.

He said popular tourist destinations during Songkran are Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Khon Kaen and Phuket.

Addressing safety concerns from some Chinese holidaymakers following the kidnapping of Chinese actor Xing Xing, Mr Nithee expressed confidence that the government's efforts to combat human trafficking are restoring Thailand's image.

Mr Nattakit said the Summer Invitation 2025 campaign is collaborating with Peanuts Worldwide to bring Snoopy & The Peanuts gang to celebrate the company's 45th anniversary at its malls.

Moreover, CPN is scheduled to host Thailand's Songkran World Water Festival 2025 at 34 Central shopping centres from April 11-16.

At CentralWorld in Bangkok, the company is hosting "The Greatest Songkran Entertainment", running from April 9-20.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the "Thai Rhythm Songkran Festival", a combination of traditional Thai music and modern sounds, featuring performances by top artists including the legendary rapper Joey Boy from April 12-14.

From April 18-20, the FWD Music Festival offers another entertainment option.

With these initiatives, Mr Nattakit said CPN aims to promote itself as a global festive destination, attracting upper-middle-class shoppers from around the world to visit and spend in Thailand at more than 1,000 Thai festive events nationwide.

These efforts align with TAT's mission to lift the country's tourism and economy, striving to leverage Thailand as a global summer destination, he said.