The lowdown on long-stay visas

The granting of 60-day exemptions is being questioned in some quarters

Tourism operators are concerned about foreigners working and renting condos on a daily basis.

Online debate over granting 60-day visa exemptions for tourists has intensified, fuelled by a string of incidents involving condos in Bangkok being illegally rented out on a daily basis, specifically targeting tourists.

Tourism operators suggested adjusting the visa period to match the average length of stay to help allay these concerns.

These operators believe travellers who intend to extend their stay would not be affected, as the country offers several long-stay visa options specifically targeted at "high-quality" visitors.

￼HOW MANY LONG-STAY VISAS ARE BEING PROMOTED?

There are three types of visas for foreigners seeking long stays in Thailand, each with different requirements and privileges: the Long-Term Resident Visa (LTV), Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) and the Thailand Privilege Card Visa.

In 2022, as the government sought to salve the bruised economy post-pandemic, the Board of Investment (BoI) was assigned to oversee a new 10-year LTV to specifically attract four groups: wealthy visitors, wealthy pensioners, professionals looking to work from Thailand, and highly skilled professionals.

The privileges also extend to an applicant's spouse and children.

According to the BoI, 6,000 people applied for the LTV, led by residents of Europe (2,500), the US (1,080), Japan (610), China (340) and India (280), as of January 2025.

After the initial two years, the requirements were relaxed in January for minimum annual income, work experience and the number of legal dependents, such as family members.

Wealthy citizens still must have at least US$1 million in assets under the applicant's name, but the requirement of minimum annual personal income of $80,000 was removed.

The government said the new priority is how visitors spend within the country given the remaining criteria, requiring a combined investment in government bonds, or direct investment in companies registered in Thailand, or Thai property worth at least $500,000.

For skilled professionals, work experience is no longer necessary, while the targeted jobs now include lecturers at higher education and vocational institutions who have the ability to improve the capabilities of Thai workers.

Likewise, the requirement for five years of work experience for work-from-Thailand professionals is eliminated, and the benchmark for their companies' revenue was lowered from $150 million to $50 million in the last three years, with wholly-owned subsidiaries included.

The quota for family members, which was previously limited to four, is also removed as applicants can bring all legal dependents with them.

Visitors using the LTV can enter Thailand an unlimited amount of times and are permitted to work here, with the personal income tax rate for those with specialised skills reduced to 17%.

Furthermore, the reporting period to the Immigration Bureau was relaxed from every 90 days to once a year.

￼HOW DOES THE DTV DIFFER?

Amid stagnant domestic consumption, last year the government intensified its efforts to lure foreign revenue by issuing the DTV, meant to draw remote workers, freelancers and digital nomads in particular. This visa type provides more relaxed requirements than the LTV.

While the LTV is regarded as a lucrative tool to attract substantial investments from affluent travellers, the DTV targets those wanting to work while travelling or engaging in cultural activities in Thailand, such as Muay Thai courses or Thai cooking classes, as well as receiving medical treatment.

The duration of stay for the DTV is much shorter than the LTV, with a maximum of 180 days per entry. After spending six months in the kingdom, applicants have the option of extending their stay for another 180 days.

An extension payment of 10,000 baht means the visa is valid for five years and offers multiple entries within that period.

Foreigners applying for this visa must provide evidence of financial resources or a guarantee amounting to at least 500,000 baht, as well as provide evidence of an employment contract or employment certificate outside Thailand.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry is responsible for promoting the DTV and said the country should be able to draw global talent, stimulating income for local people.

However, some operators view this visa as competing with the government-backed Thailand Privilege Card.

The cheapest membership level of the Thailand Privilege Card is dubbed the bronze card and offers a five-year visa, but it requires a fee of 650,000 baht compared with 10,000 baht for the DTV.

The Thailand Privilege Card offers five membership categories, providing long-stay visas valid for 5-15 years. The top tier of membership is available by invitation only and is valid for up to 20 years.

Additional services available to card members include a personal assistant, fast-track and VIP services at airports, concierge services, personal liaisons and points that can be redeemed for lifestyle products such as golf, spa treatments, hotels and travel.

Thailand Privilege Card has nearly 38,000 members, half of them Chinese. The programme is operated by Thailand Privilege Card Co, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand as a major shareholder.

Thailand Privilege Card admitted the DTV would have some impact on its business. The company is in the process of creating new privileges to help maximise the value of membership and differentiate it from other long-stay visas.

￼WHAT ARE THE ARGUMENTS REGARDING VISA EXEMPTIONS?

Last year the government expanded its visa exemption policy, granting citizens from 93 countries a stay of 60 days, up from 57 nations previously.

International students who have completed a bachelor's degree or higher in Thailand are also eligible for a Non-Immigrant Visa ED (Education), allowing them to extend their stay for up to one year to seek jobs, travel or engage in other activities.

While the tourism sector is expected to benefit from the policy, operators in the sector raised concerns regarding the two-month visa exemption period.

Many industry stakeholders, including the Association of Thai Travel Agents and the Thai Hotels Association (THA), said most tourists typically stay no longer than 30 days.

For Asian visitors, the average stay is usually around one week, while long-haul travellers tend to stay two weeks.

The extension to 60 days could create a loophole, potentially attracting individuals who may attempt to work illegally in Thailand without undergoing proper screening, said the associations.

The THA raised concerns these visitors might bypass hotels -- where guest details are reported to the Immigration Bureau -- and instead opt to rent condos or apartments.

The extension of the visa exemption policy could also lead to unease among local residents, particularly those living in the same properties as tourists, as highlighted in news reports and online debates over the past few weeks.

In response to these concerns, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said the ministry plans to hold discussions with tourism operators who raised these issues.

He said if security concerns persist, the period for visa exemptions may be reduced to 30 days.