What Vietnam is considering to avoid US tariffs

US President Donald Trump is handed a Vietnamese flag as he is greeted by students at the Office of Government Hall in Hanoi on Feb 27, 2019. (Photo: Reuters)

HANOI - US President Donald Trump has announced plans for tariffs that could hit virtually all of Vietnam's goods exports to its top market, worth last year more than US$142 billion, according to UN data, about 30% of Vietnam's gross domestic product.

Vietnam benefited from the trade war Trump launched against China in his first term, but Vietnamese officials and foreign companies are uncertain about the outcome of the White House's increasingly protectionist stance. Vietnam has one of the largest surpluses with the United States and meets several criteria for reciprocal tariffs.

Below are some measures Vietnamese officials have flagged, are considering or that might help avoid US tariffs:

Duties, non-trade barriers

Vietnam's average levies are higher than US duties, and the Southeast Asian country also charges value-added tax on goods. Some economists, however, have calculated that effective bilateral tariff rates are lower in Vietnam.

It is not clear which rates the Trump administration is considering to determine possible reciprocal tariffs, but average duties have so far been used as the benchmark by US officials.

Vietnam has signalled an openness to find compromises, but lowering duties on US goods might force the country to reduce them on other trade partners also.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative in its latest report in 2024 produced a long list of non-trade hurdles applied by Vietnam, including import bans, complex registration requirements, and technical and sanitary barriers.

Energy imports

Vietnamese officials have repeatedly discussed with US counterparts possible purchases of US liquefied natural gas for Vietnam's fledgling LNG industry, but no concrete steps have been taken yet, officials have said.

The country is also planning to relaunch its nuclear power programme and is looking for suppliers of nuclear energy technology.

Agriculture goods

Vietnam's trade minister has said it is open to import more US farm products. A rise in agriculture imports is unlikely to significantly correct trade imbalances as Vietnam's imports of farm products from the US last year totalled $3.4 billion.

Transhipment, steel

Vietnam has long been suspected of being a transhipment hub for Chinese goods to the US, given the huge volumes of intermediate goods it imports from China. For some products such as solar panels, it has already been sanctioned.

Last week, Vietnam decided to impose temporary anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel products, as it faces risks of 25% tariffs on its steel exports to the US on top of anti-dumping duties Washington already levies on Vietnamese steel.

Defence, starlink

Hanoi has been in talks with US defence firms for the possible purchase of security equipment, with negotiations at an advanced stage for Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules military transport planes, according to officials with knowledge of the matter.

In February, the Vietnamese parliament approved the legal framework for a pilot scheme that could allow Elon Musk's Starlink to provide satellite internet and security services in Vietnam. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Saturday the government was working to quickly issue a licence to Starlink.

Planes

Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet agreed to buy 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets in a multi-billion-dollar deal first signed in 2016 and revised afterwards.

No planes have been delivered, although the company had said it expected to receive the first jets last year. It has also shown an interest in expanding the deal without detailing how.

Flag carrier Vietnam Airlines also has an agreement for the possible purchase of 50 Boeing 737 Max jets.

Deportations

Vietnam is issuing travel documents for Vietnamese nationals detained in the US for their repatriation, a US-based lawyer said, noting Hanoi had agreed to handle more requests and more quickly after US threats of tariffs and visa sanctions.

Monetary policy

Trump ended his first term in the White House with Treasury Department declarations of Vietnam as currency manipulator.

The country is now on the US watchlist for possible manipulation. In recent months, the central bank has allowed the Vietnamese dong to weaken against the dollar, and the country's bold growth targets may signal the intention to tolerate an even weaker currency, said Adam Samdin at Oxford Economics.

The exchange rate has, however, remained within the allowed flexibility and the central bank has said it would monitor and adjust to Trump's policies.

Golf diplomacy

The Trump Organization has agreed to develop a $1.5 billion golf course in Vietnam, its local partner said in October.