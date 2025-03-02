50% subsidy scheme to spur Thai tourism planned for May

Tourists in Phitsanulok and other provinces queue to buy food before watching a khon performance in the compound of Chan Royal Palace in Muang district on Feb 21. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

Thailand's Tourism and Sports Ministry is planning to introduce a co-payment package for tourism in May to promote domestic travel in the low season.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Saturday the tourism promotion package – for Thai nationals only – could be kicked off in May after receiving the green light from the cabinet, several media outlets reported.

Under the scheme, a traveller pays only half of their travel costs and the government takes the financial responsibility for the rest. It is designed for domestic travel only with some conditions applied.

Mr Sorawong said the ministry is still seeking approval from the government to use its central budget to finance the travel-subsidy programme, with the initial phase of the scheme estimated to cost 3.5 billion baht.

The ministry expected 1 million potential travellers to take part in the offering and it would be quickly sold out, he added.

A half-and-half-payment initiative was launched in 2020 when Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha led the country. It was called Khon La Krueng, which offered payments of 50% of food, drink and general goods purchases for participants.

The Prayut government also offered the "We Travel Together" accommodation subsidy programme in the same year to promote local tourism as the Covid-19 pandemic shut down global tourism and international travel. It was called Thai Teaw Thai.

Mr Sorawong indicated there would be a name change for the new edition as it will be issued under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's government.

The low season for the tourism sector in the country runs from May to September. The ministry hoped the co-payment package would encourage Thais to travel and spend more.