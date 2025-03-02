Gen X leaders: staying ahead in the AI era

Experience, strategic thinking and leadership maturity are more valuable than ever

For many Generation X executives, change is nothing new. We’ve led through digital revolutions, economic shifts and rapid globalisation. But now, as artificial intelligence transforms industries at an unprecedented pace, a new challenge arises: How do we stay relevant without being seen as dinosaurs?

The fear of being outdated is real. Many leaders worry about keeping up with technology while ensuring their leadership remains impactful. The good news? Experience, strategic thinking and leadership maturity are more valuable than ever — if we know how to evolve with AI.

Here’s how we can stay ahead of the leadership game in the AI era:

1. Shift from authority to agility: Leadership today isn’t about having all the answers — it’s about asking the right questions. AI and technology are changing so fast that no one has a perfect playbook. The best leaders are those who create a culture of learning, adaptability and collaboration.

What to do: Move from a directive leadership style to a coaching approach. Encourage curiosity, experiment with new ideas, and make adaptability a core team value.

2. Make AI work for you: AI isn’t here to replace us — it’s here to enhance decision-making and efficiency. Leaders who embrace AI as a tool will lead with confidence, while those who ignore it risk falling behind.

What to do: Start small. Use AI-powered insights for strategic decisions, automating routine tasks, or leverage AI for brainstorming. By integrating AI into daily work, we lead by example.

3. Reverse mentoring: learn from younger generations: One of the fastest ways to lose relevance is to stay disconnected from younger perspectives. Millennials and Gen Z grew up in a digital-first world. They bring insights into AI, digital trends and new work dynamics.

What to do: Set up reverse mentoring. Pair up with younger employees who can keep you informed about digital trends while you offer them leadership wisdom. It’s a win-win.

4. Lead with purpose, not just technology: AI will transform industries, but human leadership still drives purpose, trust and culture. Employees and customers are looking for leaders who inspire — not just those who keep up with technology.

What to do: Use AI to free up time for what truly matters — building strong teams, coaching emerging leaders and driving meaningful business impact. AI can process data, but only we can inspire people.

5. Keep learning, keep evolving: The best leaders are lifelong learners. AI is not the last disruption we will face — staying relevant means continuously learning, adapting, and growing.

What to do: Invest in continuous learning. Follow AI and leadership trends, join executive forums and surround yourself with people who challenge your thinking. The moment we stop learning, we risk becoming irrelevant.

The Future Belongs to Adaptive Leaders

AI is changing the game, but Gen X leaders who embrace agility, AI, and collaboration will not just survive — they will thrive. We are not dinosaurs. We are the bridge between wisdom and innovation. The best is yet to come.

Arinya Talerngsri is Senior Vice President, Local Partner and Managing Director at BTS Thailand (formerly SEAC), part of the BTS Group, a leading global strategy implementation firm. She is passionate about revolutionising education and creating opportunities for Thais and people worldwide. Executives and organisations looking to collaborate or learn more about leadership development, talent development, succession planning and organisational transformation can contact her directly at arinya.talerngsri@bts.com or visit her LinkedIn profile.