PM stokes hopes on economy

Listen to this article

Paetongtarn: Says EVs can spur growth

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed confidence Thailand's economy, despite last year's 2.5% growth, can still grow exponentially with more than 1.13 trillion baht having already been invested by foreign companies in Thailand, the highest level in the past decade, and more to come.

"We will work to the best of our ability to continue pushing for more investment. But of course, I will have to stay till the end of my term to ensure this happens," said the PM in her monthly Empowering Thais TV slot which was aired Sunday morning by the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT).

Political stability is required to ensure confidence among foreign investors, while political games only hinder the government's bid to attract more investors to come and invest in Thailand, she said.

The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (ONESDC) previously announced Thailand's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by just 2.5% last year -- one of the lowest rates in Asean.

That poor result could be attributed to government policies implemented in early 2023, before the Pheu Thai Party-led government came to power, she said.

"Last year's 2.5% growth was up from the 2.0% growth recorded in 2023, and the result of the Pheu Thai government's first full year of work," she said.

The 3.2% growth in the fourth and last quarter of last year was clearly a sign the Pheu Thai administration implementing its own policies, including free visas and economic stimulation through encouraging and supporting investments, she said.

In the past five to six months since her administration has taken office, the PM said, the government has been tightening its belt as much as possible to save more money for stimulating the economy.

The decade before the Pheu Thai government took office Thailand wasn't ready for these industries due to various factors, including a lack of skilled workers, she said.

The semiconductor and electric vehicle (EV) industries have the potential to spur economic growth and other countries in the same region such as Malaysia and Vietnam have long been prepared for their emergence, said the PM.

"If we don't begin now, we won't be able to catch up," she said.

This year Google, TikTok and NVIDIA plan to invest a lot more in Thailand, while the Board of Investment of Thailand has confirmed more than 1.13 trillion baht in foreign investments were made in Thailand last year, the highest amount in a decade, she said.

In the EV sector, for instance, Chinese manufacturers have opened a factory in Thailand, while Japanese car makers here are transitioning from producing only combustion-powered vehicles to making more hybrid and EV cars, she said.

"This is just the beginning. The government will definitely continue pushing for more for the sake of the country's economic growth.

"The higher GDP, the more money people will have in their pocket," she said.

"Thailand's GDP had not grown for a long time and it has just begun picking up. Personally, I want to make it take a leap -- an ambition which requires cooperation of all sides," she said

Ms Paetongtarn also said she now envisaged working to give commercial banks the confidence to loan more to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which account for 75% of businesses in the country.