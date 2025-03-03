Lazada highlights rise of 'She Economy'

Lazada Thailand says female consumers and entrepreneurs are increasingly shaping the digital retail economy.

Lazada Thailand sees the rise of a "She Economy" from increasing spending among female shoppers and more women entrepreneurs shaping the next wave of e-commerce.

According to a recent Statista report, e-commerce revenue is projected to reach US$22.9 billion this year.

The Economic Intelligence Center of Siam Commercial Bank forecasts e-commerce comprising a quarter of all retail sales in 2025.

"The impressive growth figures in Thailand's e-commerce market tell a compelling story, but the story also lies in the power of Thai female consumers as they're shaping the digital retail landscape, forcing businesses to innovate and adapt," said Varitha Kiatpinyochai, chief executive of Lazada Thailand.

"On International Women's Day, we celebrate the importance of women as drivers of e-commerce. Aside from significant demand in the fashion and beauty sectors, their influence is also fuelling innovation, with platforms such as Lazada strategically developing targeted features and specialised verticals to capture this influential market segment. Understanding and engaging with connected women shoppers is crucial to success in the evolving e-commerce landscape."

As e-commerce surges, savvy, digitally engaged female consumers are shaping the future of online retail, she said.

The fashion and beauty online markets are poised for significant growth in 2025, according to Statista.

Fashion is projected to expand by 21.5% year-on-year to $2.53 billion, while beauty and personal care is expected to grow by 16.1% to $4.39 billion.

Statista projects revenue growth for fashion of $375 million or 10.6% between 2025 and 2029, propelling the market to a peak of $3.9 billion in 2029.

Meanwhile, Kantar's research reveals a significant shift in beauty consumer behaviour in Thailand, with nearly half (47.1%) now making online purchases.

These findings demonstrate the profound influence of digital channels across key categories, according to Lazada Thailand.

The 2023/24 Euromonitor International research signals a growth trajectory for the womenswear market, with a value gain of 5.6% annually.

This trend aligns with insights from Lazada, which identifies fashion and beauty as leading categories in Thailand.

Year-on-year data reveals a surge in demand across specific product categories, as women's accessories orders are skyrocketing, with tote bags soaring by 2,200% and hair accessories climbing more than 240%.

In addition to being consumers, Thai women are also becoming powerful digital entrepreneurs, said Ms Varitha.

The online marketplace is proving to be a powerful equaliser for a new generation of female business owners, she said.

Breaking down traditional barriers to entry, e-commerce platforms empower them with access to wider markets, target precision and the flexibility to manage and scale their businesses.

Ms Varitha said female entrepreneurs are driving a digital economic boom, with homegrown brands like Lookbooklookbook and BWB achieving sales of more than 100 million baht and 200% growth, respectively, in the past year.

She said female digital retail consumers are demanding personalised experiences, seamless omni-channel journeys and brands that resonate with their values.