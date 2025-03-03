Thai govt to splash B153m on Songkran festival events

A tourist enjoys a water fight on Khao San Road on April 12, 2024. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government will spend 153 million baht on Thai New Year festival events, which it hopes will generate more than 3 billion baht from tourist spending.

The cabinet said on Monday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had greenlighted the Tourism and Sports Ministry to use the money from central coffers to organise the Songkran event in Bangkok next month.

The Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 will be held from April 11-15 at Sanam Luang, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The cabinet expected the programme would promote tourism by enticing 800,000 local and foreign tourists to join the activities and spend 3.2 billion baht.