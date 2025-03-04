Allianz sets out major Thai expansion plans

Listen to this article

Mr Wilson, right, and Mr Heibutzki gesture during one of the company's recent events.

The Thai unit of German insurer Allianz plans to expand its life and general insurance premiums by double digits this year, following resilient results in 2024, with a focus on strengthening the distribution channels.

In 2024, Allianz Ayudhya Life Insurance outperformed the market across all distribution channels, with total gross written premiums (GWPs) increasing by 8% to 39.3 billion baht.

Annualised new premiums (ANPs) rose by 14% to 8.4 billion baht, underscoring the company's stability and sustained expansion in the life insurance sector. This growth was contributed by the agency channel, which increased by 17% to 3.8 billion baht, and the bancassurance channel, which rose by 27% to 3.1 billion baht.

Allianz Ayudhya General Insurance (AAGI) reported total GWPs of 10.9 billion baht, up 7%, driven by accident and health insurance which grew the highest at 9% to 3.9 billion baht. Auto insurance rose 4% to 3.4 billion baht, and other non-life insurance surged 7% to 3.6 billion baht.

As 2024 unfolds, the global and domestic economic landscape continues to face multifaceted challenges, impacting consumer purchasing power. Despite these headwinds, Allianz Ayudhya continues to showcase its resilience and strong growth momentum, with premiums exceeding targets and outperforming the market, said president and chief executive Thomas Wilson.

This year the group aims to achieve 10% growth in GWPs for life insurance and reach 43 billion baht, alongside 12% growth in general insurance premiums to hit 12 billion baht, he added.

In 2025, Allianz Ayudhya Assurance will continue to expand its agency network, now totalling 20,000, by providing advanced training and strategic support. The company is also reinforcing its bancassurance partnerships, particularly with Bank of Ayudhya.

The company believes a new co-payment requirement will make people more disciplined when making claims. There are currently a large number of customers buying health insurance before the new format comes into effect on March 20, Mr Wilson said.

AAGI chief executive Lars Heibutzki said the company will diversify its product portfolio beyond core auto insurance business to capitalise on high-growth segments such as health insurance, SME business, and home and property insurance.

"By introducing tailored solutions for small businesses and corporations, the company aims to address evolving market needs and unlock new business opportunities," he said.

Commercial insurance business under Allianz Commercial would be expanded, focusing on property, engineering, transportation, and liability insurance.

"We are confident that these strategic initiatives will drive strong growth and position Allianz Ayudhya General Insurance as a leading player in Thailand's insurance market," Mr Heibutzki said.