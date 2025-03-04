Ministry seeks to amend EEC land zoning

The Industry Ministry is stepping up efforts to push for an amendment to the land zoning regulations in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) that are decelerating plans to develop industrial land in a bid to draw more investment to targeted industries.

Up to 40 new industrial land development projects, covering 10,000 rai, have been delayed because the developments are in areas not primarily categorised for industrial purposes under town planning laws.

These projects include the expansion of existing industrial estates and the establishment of new ones.

"We are discussing with the Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning to jointly solve the problem," said Industry Minister Akanat Promphan.

"A change of land zoning is needed."

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) said earlier the change in land zoning is time consuming, but it is trying to solve the problem within this year.

Mr Akanat said the authorities are working on a plan to reduce unnecessary laws in order to promote investment in the EEC.

Spanning parts of Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao, the EEC will host 12 targeted S-curve industries, including new generation cars and smart electronics. The area will be developed into a high-tech industrial hub.

Sumet Thangprasert, acting governor of the IEAT, wants to see industrial land development in the EEC continue without interruption to serve Thai and foreign investors.

The land zoning issue means industrial estate developers are not able to develop land to serve foreign entrepreneurs who wish to purchase land for new investment or business expansion.

Companies in the printed circuit board and smart electronics sectors are delaying their investments pending clarity on land use as these businesses need a large amount of land, Mr Sumet said earlier.

The IEAT has so far developed more than 23,662 rai of land for sale to prospective investors in the EEC.

It targets selling 8,000-10,000 rai in its industrial estates this year, up from 6,000 rai last year, as investors are expected to relocate production here to avoid the impact of the trade war.