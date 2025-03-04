STT GDC lines up 3rd data centre facility

Listen to this article

An artist's impression of the STT Bangkok Data Centre Campus, which unites STT Bangkok 1 (right) and STT Bangkok 2 (centre), offering a combined IT capacity of 46MW in a single strategic location.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Thailand) is investing US$240 million in the construction of STT Bangkok 2 -- its third data centre facility in Thailand -- to support the demand of next generation computing.

"We commenced the construction on STT Bangkok 2, which marks a significant milestone to support Thailand's digital transformation," said Budsarin Pradityont, country head at ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Thailand), also known as STT GDC Thailand, the largest digital infrastructure provider in Thailand.

"This new facility will not only enhance our capacity to meet the growing demand for advanced digital infrastructure, but also reinforce our position as a leading provider in the region," Ms Budsarin added.

The construction on STT Bangkok 2 is to support the demand for critical digital infrastructure in the country, she added.

This new facility is part of the STT Bangkok data centre campus and has a development potential of 24 megawatts of IT power.

The construction is underway and the facility is expected to be ready for service by the fourth quarter 2026.

The facility will offer streamlined deployment for liquid cooling, specifically catering to high-density and artificial intelligence workloads that demand thermal management.

The data centre is being built to handle a wide range of computing demand, ranging from current workloads to the most advanced accelerated computing applications.

The development of STT Bangkok 2 is a key component of STT GDC's strategic expansion in Thailand and its broader commitment to developing AI-ready data centres across Asia's emerging markets, according to the company.

This initiative further solidifies the company's leadership in the region's rapidly evolving digital economy.

STT Bangkok 2 builds upon the success of STT Bangkok 1, the company's first data centre, which has been operational since September 2021 with a design IT capacity of 22MW.

Together, STT Bangkok 1 and STT Bangkok 2 form the expanded STT Bangkok Data Centre Campus, offering customers a significantly larger and more robust infrastructure solution.

This campus boasts a total design IT capacity of up to 46MW, providing ample room for customers to scale their operations within a single, strategically located facility.

Additionally, the existing STT Bangkok 3 provides 2MW of IT capacity and is located within the prestigious One Bangkok district.