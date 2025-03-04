CP Axtra banking upon prime tourist destinations

Listen to this article

Foreign visitors pick up must-have souvenirs at wholesale prices from a Makro store.

CP Axtra, a leading Thai retailer, is expanding its presence in popular tourist destinations, offering a wide range of quintessential Thai goods to international visitors.

Thailand remains a leading destination for international travellers, welcoming more than 30 million visitors last year.

This year, the country anticipates about 40 million foreign arrivals and over 2.5 trillion baht in revenue, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

To support this robust growth, the government has rolled out proactive measures to enhance infrastructure, promote visits to secondary cities and host a variety of engaging cultural and promotional events.

This surge in tourism presents significant opportunities for the retail sector, providing tourists with a unique shopping experience across the country.

Acknowledging the upward trend in tourism, CP Axtra is strategically expanding its network by opening new stores in prime travel destinations and renovating existing locations in both primary and secondary tourist hubs.

The company currently operates over 2,700 retail outlets under the Makro and Lotus's brands nationwide.

It offers a range of authentic Thai products to tourists ranging from must-try spices and sauces such as Pad Thai sauce, Tom Yum seasoning and curry pastes to local snacks, dried fruits, ready-to-eat chilli pastes, cosmetics, herbal balms and inhalers.

The company said these products are offered at competitive prices through compelling promotional campaigns, ensuring that visitors can bring home authentic Thai flavours while enjoying substantial savings.

Recently, CP Axtra demonstrated its commitment to tourist-centric retail through the Thai Food Festival at Makro Hat Yai, a popular tourist destination among Malaysian visitors.

This event brought together restaurants, street food buffets featuring desserts and fruits, and local vendors.

It provided exclusive discounts and promotions that delighted travellers and locals.

This initiative not only showcased the richness of Thai cuisine but also stimulated local spending and empowered regional entrepreneurs.

As 2025 promises to be a pivotal year for tourism, the company is set to strengthen its status as a tourist shopping destination, leveraging the country's vibrant tourist industry.