Private sector wants to speed up US trade talks

Listen to this article

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One before arriving at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 27, 2025. (Reuters photo)

The private sector is urging the government to accelerate negotiations with US President Donald Trump on trade policies and involve the private sector in these discussions.

Companies are concerned that delays may harm exports, according to the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC).

Chaichan Charoensuk, chairman of the TNSC, said there has been no significant progress in preparations to address potential measures the US may impose to reduce its trade deficit with Thailand.

He said without a clear negotiation strategy or a defined single trade policy, the government may be unable to address issues in time, which would affect exports to the US.

Various private organisations including the TNSC are advocating for a joint committee of both government and private sector stakeholders to tackle these challenges.

Companies directly involved in trade with the US have clear and detailed information that could be used to plan an effective negotiation strategy, said Mr Chaichan.

However, despite ongoing requests, the private sector has not been invited to discussions, he said.

"The current pace of government preparation is slow, and the absence of a clear negotiation strategy raises alarms about the potential impact on exports to the US," said Mr Chaichan.

The export value to the US was nearly US$55 billion in 2024, accounting for 18% of total shipments, and could decline this year without a strategy, he said.

The effects may materialise in the first half of this year, said Mr Chaichan.

In terms of negotiations, news reports indicate Thailand might increase its agricultural imports from the US, including animal feed corn, soybeans and crude oil.

He advised the government to carefully consider the long-term implications of increasing agricultural imports, which may harm the local farming sector, weighed against reducing the trade surplus that Thailand has maintained with the US over the years.

In 2024, Thailand's trade surplus with the US was the 11th-largest globally, at more than $35 billion or 1.2 trillion baht.

Mr Chaichan said the main question is how much Thailand needs to import to mitigate the US trade deficit.

Apart from the US trade surplus, he said Thailand must also manage its trade deficit with China, which reached 1.6 trillion baht in 2024.

Mr Chaichan said the government needs to act quickly as imports from China are expected to rise following the imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods by the US.