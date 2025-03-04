Ministry preps tax perks to encourage firms to list

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira

The Finance Ministry has pledged to use tax incentives to entice companies to list on the stock market and improve their efficiency.

According to Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, some companies considering listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) have a declining return on equity, which may stem from business cycles or an inability to adapt to market changes.

The ministry is assessing tax measures to support these businesses adapting for greater efficiency, such as reducing the rate of corporate income tax, he said.

Similar measures have helped foreign companies adjust overseas, said Mr Pichai.

He said one measure the ministry is considering is if a company's profits over the past three years are at a certain level, and after making efficiency improvements the profits increase beyond the average of those past three years, a lower corporate income tax rate would apply, possibly as low as 10% on the profits exceeding the three-year average.

The remaining profits would be taxed at the regular rate of 20%, said Mr Pichai.

He said a budget from the SET will be utilised to hire Sasin School of Management to assist companies in the stock market in adjusting, such as how to plan their business.

"Some small or medium-sized businesses are still managed in a way where one person makes all the decisions. We will bring in Sasin to help analyse and improve the efficiency of these companies," said Mr Pichai.

Regarding the Bank of Thailand's rate cut of 25 basis points to 2% last Wednesday, Mr Pichai said the reduction makes everyone feel better and should help in improving overall sentiment.

Whenever the repurchase rate is close to the return on bond investments, financial institutions will need to find alternative ways to release money and increase lending, he said.

In addition, Mr Pichai said the central bank is reviewing the ministry's proposal to relax the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio.

He said now is a good time for adjustments because debt levels have stabilised, allowing the LTV ratio to be reconsidered.

Mr Pichai also proposed the central bank consider weakening the baht, a strategy exporters support, and he believes the regulator will weigh this factor.

"The central bank should monitor the situation. Whether the baht weakens in the future we cannot predict, but the currency must remain competitive with our neighbouring countries," he said.