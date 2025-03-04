Thailand records 5.9% rise in foreign tourist arrivals

Tourists walk past a graffiti wall in Silom, Bangkok, in February 2025 (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Thailand recorded a 5.9% increase in foreign tourist arrivals for the period from Jan 1 to March 2 compared to the same period a year earlier, the Tourism and Sports Ministry said on Tuesday.

There were 7 million foreign tourist arrivals in the period, including 1.1 million from China, the ministry said.

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) in February projected 38 million foreign tourists in 2025. In 2019, before the coronavirus (Covid) pandemic, visitor numbers reached a record of nearly 40 million.

Last week, the tourism ministry announced that it will introduce a co-payment package for tourism in May to promote domestic travel in the low season in the country, which runs from May to September.