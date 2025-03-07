Häfele Expands Luxury Kitchen Solutions in Thailand

Häfele Thailand, a leader in premium home and kitchen solutions, continues to strengthen its presence in the Thai market through strategic collaborations with four globally renowned brands: Bertazzoni, Blanco, Hawa Sliding Solutions, and Liebherr. These partnerships reaffirm Häfele’s commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Thai homeowners, architects, designers, and real estate developers.

A Legacy of Innovation and Excellence

Since its inception, Häfele has been synonymous with quality, innovation, and exceptional service. Guided by the philosophy “Maximising the Value of Space. Together,” the company is dedicated to offering smart, functional, and aesthetically refined home solutions. As the exclusive distributor of its partner brands in Thailand, Häfele ensures customers experience a comprehensive and sophisticated approach to kitchen and living environments.

Elevating Excellence Through Strategic Partnerships

Häfele Thailand’s collaborations with these esteemed brands are driven by a shared commitment to innovation, premium craftsmanship, and customer-centric excellence. Each brand brings unique expertise to Thailand, enhancing the value of Häfele’s luxury home solutions.

Bertazzoni : Italian precision meets timeless design in premium kitchen appliances.

Italian precision meets timeless design in premium kitchen appliances. Blanco : German-engineered kitchen water solutions deliver seamless functionality.

German-engineered kitchen water solutions deliver seamless functionality. Hawa Sliding Solutions : Swiss craftsmanship enhances high-quality sliding door systems.

Swiss craftsmanship enhances high-quality sliding door systems. Liebherr: Advanced refrigeration technology provides superior performance and efficiency.

“At Häfele, we believe in building long-term partnerships that create real value for both businesses and customers. Our collaborations with these four world-class brands allow us to bring the best global innovations to Thailand while ensuring seamless integration with local market needs,” said John Clare, Managing Director of Häfele (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Regional Director South / South East Asia (RSA).

Experience Cutting-Edge Design at Häfele Design Studio Bangkok

The Häfele Design Studio in Bangkok offers an immersive showroom experience, where homeowners, architects, and designers can explore the latest advancements in kitchen and living innovations. The studio showcases:

Bertazzoni’s modern and professional kitchen appliances.

Blanco’s premium sinks, taps, and accessories designed for seamless integration.

Hawa’s innovative sliding and folding door systems, optimising space efficiency.

Liebherr’s high-performance refrigeration and wine storage solutions, designed for tropical climates.

Regularly updated to reflect the latest innovations and market trends, the showroom ensures Thai consumers have access to world-class home solutions.

The Power of Enduring Partnerships

Häfele’s longstanding collaborations with Thailand’s leading property developers and designers have facilitated the integration of luxury solutions into high-end residences, premium hotels, and commercial projects. These partnerships highlight a commitment to quality and innovation in modern living.

Industry leaders have expressed their confidence in Häfele’s market expertise:

“Thai consumers appreciate timeless design and high performance. Our partnership with Häfele has strengthened our presence in Thailand’s premium home segment,” said Enrico Pagelli, Regional Manager APAC, Bertazzoni.

“Through Häfele, we’ve introduced our premium kitchen water solutions to a discerning market that values both style and functionality,” added Jeffrey Soh, Regional Sales Director APAC, Blanco.

“Häfele’s expertise in Thailand has enabled us to bring Swiss-engineered sliding solutions to projects requiring superior functionality and aesthetics,” said Vance Lew, Regional Sales Director, Hawa.

“Häfele has been key to our growth in ASEAN, helping us deliver high-standard refrigeration solutions to Thailand’s expanding luxury real estate market,” noted Gian Paolo Glueckler, Head of Business Area APAC - Appliance Division, Liebherr.

Shaping the Future of Living in Thailand and ASEAN

As urban lifestyles evolve, smart technology, sustainability, and space efficiency remain at the forefront of modern living. Häfele and its partners are pioneering innovations that address these needs:

Smart & Connected Living : AI-driven ovens by Bertazzoni, sensor-activated taps from Blanco, app-connected refrigerators by Liebherr, and Hawa’s automated sliding doors enhance convenience and functionality.

AI-driven ovens by Bertazzoni, sensor-activated taps from Blanco, app-connected refrigerators by Liebherr, and Hawa’s automated sliding doors enhance convenience and functionality. Eco-Friendly Living : Sustainable materials in Bertazzoni’s appliances, recyclable Silgranit sinks from Blanco, low-energy refrigeration by Liebherr, and airflow-enhancing sliding systems by Hawa contribute to a greener future.

Sustainable materials in Bertazzoni’s appliances, recyclable Silgranit sinks from Blanco, low-energy refrigeration by Liebherr, and airflow-enhancing sliding systems by Hawa contribute to a greener future. Multi-Functional Spaces: Compact kitchen appliances from Bertazzoni, space-saving sinks by Blanco, built-in refrigeration from Liebherr, and adaptable sliding solutions by Hawa optimise space in modern homes and commercial properties.

Driving Innovation & Growth in Thailand

Häfele Thailand continues to drive innovation through strategic partnerships, bringing cutting-edge home and kitchen solutions to market. Upcoming advancements include Bertazzoni’s AI-driven smart ovens for precision cooking, Blanco’s self-cleaning sinks and advanced filtration taps, Hawa Sliding Solutions’ automated, noise-free sliding doors, and Liebherr’s next-generation energy-efficient refrigerators with climate-adaptive technology.

These advancements reinforce Häfele’s vision for modern, sustainable, and intelligent living. By continuously innovating and collaborating with world-class brands, Häfele Thailand remains at the forefront of shaping premium living spaces. With a shared commitment to quality, design excellence, and cutting-edge technology, these partnerships will continue to drive the evolution of Thailand’s real estate and home improvement industries.