SCB WEALTH Unveils “Your Success. Our Success.” Proposition

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) is reinforcing its Digital Bank with a Human Touch strategy with the launch of SCB WEALTH’s new proposition, "Your Success. Our Success." The initiative aims to establish SCB as Thailand’s leading holistic wealth management bank by 2026, focusing on customer-centric solutions, hyper-personalisation, and global investment opportunities.

SCB WEALTH is committed to reshaping the wealth management experience through three core strategies. Customer Centricity remains a top priority, ensuring that financial, investment, and wealth solutions align with the needs of individuals at every stage of their lives. This includes innovative approaches such as the "No Gain, No Pay" model, which exempts investors from management fees if their investment goals are not met—an initiative featuring the "No Gain. No Pay" logo that has gained widespread customer approval since its 2024 launch. Additionally, the introduction of Capital-Protected Funds provides a low-risk option designed to safeguard capital while delivering higher returns than traditional financial instruments, with sales nearing 100 billion baht last year.

The second pillar of SCB WEALTH’s strategy is Hyper-Personalisation, combining expert insights with AI-driven analytics and digital innovation. This ensures bespoke financial solutions tailored to each client’s unique investment goals. The seamless integration of advanced technology with personalised service provides a streamlined and efficient wealth management experience.

Expanding beyond domestic markets, SCB WEALTH is going global by offering customers access to world-class investment opportunities through strategic partnerships with SCB Julius Baer and its latest partner, BlackRock. This collaboration introduces innovative investment solutions that blend traditional and alternative assets, giving clients access to high-potential global markets and enhanced wealth-building opportunities.

SCB Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kris Chantanotoke highlighted the rapid growth of Thailand’s wealth management sector, which is projected to surpass $1 trillion by 2028. Recognising this potential, SCB is expanding its offerings and leveraging digital innovations and global expertise to solidify its position as the leading partner in wealth management.

SCB WEALTH continues to achieve remarkable milestones, maintaining its position as Thailand’s number one in structured product sales for four consecutive years and receiving over ten global awards for wealth management excellence. In 2024, assets under advisory (AUA) grew by 10%, while the number of active digital investors surged by 30%.

Looking ahead to 2025, foreign currency investment assets are projected to increase by 180 billion baht, further strengthening SCB WEALTH’s position in the market.

To enhance the digital-first wealth management experience, SCB WEALTH has introduced SCB WEALTH LINE OA and an AI Advisory Chatbot, providing instant financial guidance. The WEALTH4U and MY ALERT platforms also deliver real-time investment insights, ensuring clients stay informed and in control of their financial decisions.

By combining cutting-edge technology with personalised advisory services, SCB WEALTH is committed to delivering sustainable growth, superior investment returns, and exceptional customer satisfaction. With a vision to lead Thailand’s wealth management sector by 2026, SCB WEALTH continues to empower customers in achieving their financial success.

Discover more at https://www.scb.co.th/th/wealth

Investment Disclaimer

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investments involve risks. Investors should fully understand product conditions and seek financial advice before making investment decisions.