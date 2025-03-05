Express postal business sees 7% growth

Thailand Post's express delivery business expanded at an annual rate of 7% last year, despite intensifying competition, according to the state agency.

This was attributed to the higher growth of e-commerce and retail sectors, and the corporate use of online channels to expand their businesses.

The parcel delivery business accounts for 42.7% of total revenue, according to Thailand Post president Dhanant Subhadrabandhu.

He added that Thailand Post's logistics and parcel delivery services have gained the trust of consumers, while competition remains fierce.

He added that Thailand Post is ready to support economic growth, in line with the forecast for the value of Thailand's digital economy, which is set to soar to more than US$46 billion in 2025.

He said Thailand Post is ready to support small businesses and groups that conduct business in the e-commerce channels.

Its strategies to support all these groups include its speed of transportation that guarantees a delivery time of only 1-2 days to help all types of products reach every destination quickly, with the same transport standards nationwide.

Moreover, it offers accuracy in terms of checking the parcel delivery status with strong after-sales service.

Thailand Post has a network to support express delivery needs at over 50,000 locations.

Mr Dhanant added that the state agency has over 25,000 postmen who are experts on every route, including 20 postal centres nationwide with modern sorting processes, supporting more than 6 million parcels per day.

The logistics business generates 46% of total revenue for Thailand Post. The postal group accounts for 33% of total revenue, the international service group generates 13%, retail business 5%, while the other 3% is generated by other business activities.