Line outlines 'life platform' roadmap

Listen to this article

Line Thailand has unveiled its new services and technology roadmap in a move to go beyond being a communication platform to become a "life platform".

"We are now changing our previous mission of 'closing the distance', which focused on connecting people, to move towards 'creating an amazing life platform that brings WOW! to our users'. This marks a greater step in becoming a life platform in the digital world," said Norasit Sitivechvichit, chief operating officer of Line Thailand.

The company can deeply connect with 56 million Thai users while continuously listening to their needs and assessing market readiness, he added.

Mr Norasit said the company is launching many new services this year, starting with Line Premium, which is a paid subscription service as an option for Line users.

The service offers message backup which stores messages, photos, files and videos with up to 100 gigabytes of storage for a monthly fee of 169 baht. Line Premium is expected to be launched in the second quarter this year.

Another new service is Line Health, which is now available in a trial phase, leveraging Line's strength in communication to connect users with online medical service providers.

The platform offers a one-stop solution, featuring services from Health At Work, a provider of medical and specialised healthcare services, with seamless integration with leading health insurance providers.

It also includes an online mental health consultation service connecting users with certified psychiatrists and psychologists.

The platform will introduce Health Shop, a hub for health-related products, and expand its collaborative network by connecting with other service providers, including the Universal Coverage Scheme.

The other new service is Line Miniapp to allow developers to create their own apps on Line.

Moreover, Line plans to open its infrastructure to external developers in the future, allowing them to create services and solutions on Line.

Additionally, Line is planning to develop a Bot Marketplace that leverages the strengths of group chats to create a hub of bots that cater to users' needs in various dimensions.

Developers can create and showcase their bot projects in this marketplace.

For the first time in Thailand, Line unveiled its global IP Business strategies through IPX (formerly Line Friends) and Line Webtoon.

Kim Doyoung, lead of Southeast Asia Webtoon, said Thai creators have potential in the global market and there are several popular titles from Thai creators which have been translated and sold to the global market.

Webtoon is a digital comic that originated in South Korea and is read vertically by scrolling down on a computer or smartphone.

Globally, as of December 2024, Webtoon's annual revenue stood at US$1.35 billion, with a total of 54 million web novel titles and 140 Thai content creators.

Webtoon covers over 150 countries and 163 million active users as of December 2024.

"We will increase the opportunities for original publishing, licensing merchandise, art toys, event partnerships, licensing adaptation for series for global studios including Thai TV production as well as organising the Webtoon Conference in Thailand for the first time," said Mr Doyoung.

Jinmanus Dulyasakchai, head of IPX, said the company will introduce new characters to tap into 18-24-year-olds and collaborations with K-pop celebrities.