Credit guarantee law in the works

The Finance Ministry plans to submit a draft law to establish the National Credit Guarantee Agency (NaCGA) for cabinet consideration this month, according to Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul.

The NaCGA is meant to be a new facility providing financial risk guarantees for smaller businesses seeking loans.

The bill is expected to be approved by parliament this year, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with high credit risk to gain greater access to loans.

Mr Paopoom said the new agency represents an overhaul of the country's credit guarantee system.

The working process for NaCGA will differ from the existing Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG), he said.

SMEs wanting loan guarantee letters currently must go to the financial institutions where they are seeking loans. These institutions then send the requests to the TCG to consider granting the guarantees.

After the law is passed, SMEs can go to NaCGA to directly request guarantee letters for a low fee, with the government and financial institutions jointly paying the fees.

The NaCGA will make guarantee decisions using its risk-based pricing method for SMEs, with guarantee fees varying based on risk levels, said Mr Paopoom. TCG makes its determinations based on its guarantee portfolio, which does not reflect SME risk.

The bill has 132 articles and caps the maximum fee at 0.3% of the total corporate loans of financial institutions, but the real effective rate could be lower, he said.

The draft law also allows the NaCGA to guarantee the loans of industries and supply chains supported by the government, as well as provide guarantees for business loans from non-bank institutions.

The bill requires state agencies to send anonymous personal information to the NaCGA to create a credit risk model. These agencies include the Bank of Thailand, telecom operators, the Revenue Department, and state water and utility agencies.