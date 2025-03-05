Addition to price control list to spur sales

A display featuring a variety of air purifier models at a Power Buy store in Bangkok.

Businesses expect the addition of air purifiers to the price control list will benefit consumers and anticipate increased demand based on air pollution levels.

The Central Committee on the Prices of Goods and Services added air purifiers and vacuum cleaners as controlled items, responding to rising consumer demand for protection against PM2.5 dust pollution.

Siwaporn Sammutthee, head of omnichannel merchandising for PowerBuy Co Ltd, an electronics retailer under Central Retail Corp, said the company believes this measure will not negatively impact air purifier sales.

The company has maintained its regular pricing for these products despite heightened demand since January.

This initiative will benefit consumers, allowing them to purchase products at standard prices even when demand surges, she said.

Wiwatchai Sirithaworn, marketing manager of MD Consumer Appliance (Thailand), a subsidiary of Chinese air conditioner and electrical appliance manufacturer Midea, said the company sells bladeless fans equipped with air purification functions.

He said it is unclear how the new measure will affect the company's products, but MD Consumer will analyse the regulation and adjust as necessary.

As the company has its own factory, it can efficiently adapt production to comply with the new rules, said Mr Wiwatchai.

He said if the authorities set a standard price for air purifiers, this could benefit brands that do their own manufacturing, allowing them to design products that meet market needs more swiftly.

Mr Wiwatchai said while the public may recognise only a few air purifier brands, there are many competitors in the Thai market.

Consumers are particularly interested in air purifier products priced around 3,000 baht, he said.

"The demand for air purifiers is anticipated to keep rising, and we are ready to meet this growing demand," said Mr Wiwatchai.

As long as air pollution persists, air purifiers will be considered essential household appliances, he said.

Ms Siwaporn said PowerBuy is witnessing a surge in demand for air purifiers, driven by the severe air pollution earlier this year.

This spike in demand has been observed in both offline stores and online platforms, particularly in Bangkok and other urban areas, she said.

For those who already own an air purifier, many are choosing to buy additional units to use in different rooms in their houses, she added.

The increase in demand was also fuelled by the government's "Easy E-Receipt" tax deduction scheme, she noted.

"The air purifier market is vibrant this year with brands launching products packed with features at various price points, ultimately benefiting customers," Ms Siwaporn said.

She anticipates sales of air purifiers to remain strong throughout the summer.

As temperatures rise, customers may start looking for air conditioners equipped with air purifier features.

As the air pollution in the northern areas is expected to increase in March, the company also anticipates an increase in demand for air purifiers in those areas, said Ms Siwaporn.