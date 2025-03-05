Trump hails ‘reclaiming’ of Panama Canal after ports deal

US investors to buy 90% stake in ports unit of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison

Panama Ports Company, controlled by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison, has operated the Balboa (pictured above) and Cristobal ports at each end of the Panama Canal for over two decades. (Photo: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump has hailed a deal led by the US investment firm BlackRock to buy most of the $22.8-billion ports business of the Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison which includes assets along the Panama Canal.

The deal will give the US consortium control of key Panama Canal ports amid White House calls to remove them from what it claims is Chinese ownership. On the first trading day after the deal’s announcement, CK Hutchison shares soared nearly 25%.

“My administration will be reclaiming the Panama Canal, and we’ve already started doing it,” Trump told the US Congress on Tuesday night.

“Just today, a large American company announced they are buying both ports around the Panama Canal and lots of other things having to do with the Panama Canal and a couple of other canals.”

The deal with the BlackRock-led consortium includes 90% of Panama Ports Company, which has operated the Balboa and Cristobal ports at each end of the canal for over two decades, said CK Hutchison, controlled by the Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing.

In total, the consortium, which includes Terminal Investment and Global Infrastructure Partners, will control 43 ports comprising 199 berths in 23 countries, the conglomerate said.

The sale involves CK Hutchison’s 80% stake in Hutchison Ports with an equity value of $14.2 billion. However, the conglomerate will receive more than $19 billion following repayment of some shareholder loans.

The size of the proceeds would be similar to the entire Hong Kong market value of CK Hutchison shares prior to Wednesday’s share rally.

The remainder of Hutchison Ports is owned by Singapore’s PSA International.

About 12,000 ships used the Panama Canal last year, which connects 1,920 ports across 170 countries. Its position is strategic for the US as more than three-quarters of vessels passing through the canal originate in or are bound for the United States.

“I would like to stress that the transaction is purely commercial in nature and wholly unrelated to recent political news reports concerning the Panama Ports,” CK Hutchison co-managing director Frank Sixt said in a statement.

The conglomerate had been waiting for the Panama Supreme Court to make a final ruling about the legal status of its contract to operate the ports after the local attorney-general determined the contract “unconstitutional”.

Deal a ‘surprise’

CK Hutchison has businesses in areas as varied as infrastructure, retail and telecoms. It is also the world’s largest privately owned port operator.

The sale of the ports unit does not include any interest in Hutchison Port Holdings HPH Trust, which operates ports in Hong Kong, Shenzhen and South China, or any other ports in China, the conglomerate said in the statement.

Sixt said the transaction was the result of “a rapid, discreet but competitive process” during which CK Hutchison received numerous bids and expressions of interest.

JPMorgan in a report said that while selling the Panama business is “understandable”, the deal is nevertheless a “surprise” given most of CK Hutchison’s other ports are not in regions directly exposed to Sino-US geopolitical tension.

It could be “an opportunistic deal”, JPMorgan said. “Based on our understanding of the management philosophy of CKH, any deal is possible as long as ‘the price is right’.”

The brokerage said the deal would represent a significant strategy shift because ports would only account for 1% of the conglomerate’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, down from 15%.

The contribution of infrastructure, currently the largest segment, will rise to 33% from 28%.

The $19 billion that CK Hutchison is set to receive from the sale is well above a $13-billion valuation on the ports assets estimated by analysts.

“The disposal would be significantly value enhancing for CK Hutchison if it is completed on the preliminary essential terms,” Citigroup analysts said.

CK Hutchison’s net debt level was HK$138 billion (US$17.7 billion) in June and the sales proceeds could put the conglomerate into a net cash position, UBS analysts said.