Thaifex-Horec Asia sets B4bn revenue goal

Major event for hotel, restaurant and catering businesses runs until Sunday at Impact

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan examines food items on display at a booth at Thaifex-Horec Asia 2025.

Thaifex-Horec Asia is expected to reinforce Thailand's position as a leading regional hub for hotel, restaurant and cafe/catering (HoReCa), targeting trade revenue of 4 billion baht.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said that in its second year, the event is anticipated to surpass last year's revenue of 3.6 billion baht.

He said the recovery of the tourism and hospitality sectors after the global pandemic, combined with Thailand's reputation as as a renowned global tourist destination, contributed to the robust growth of the HoReCa industry.

This event serves as a crucial platform to bring together key players across the HoReCa supply chain.

Visit Limlurcha, vice-chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said despite a slowdown in the global economy, Thailand's HoReCa sector is still performing well due to an increase in foreign arrivals.

He said Thailand's strengths include its position as a production hub for agricultural products and food, with both raw materials and processed food being exported.

With abundant food resources, Thailand is well-positioned to become Asia's HoReCa hub, supporting business growth across the hotel, restaurant and cafe sectors in the region, said Mr Visit.

However, he expressed concern over US President Donald Trump's tariffs, which are hindering global stock market sentiment and creating uncertainty for both the global and domestic economies.

This may impact tourism and consumer spending globally.

Thaifex-Horec Asia 2025 runs from March 5-7 at Impact Muang Thong Thani, showcasing new products, technologies and innovations in the HoReCa industry, featuring more than 460 companies from 25 countries.

The event spans nine categories: bakery and ice-cream, cafe and bar, cleaning and laundry, dining, furnishing, kitchen, services, tech, and wellness, plus a special HoReCa food zone.

Special highlights include the Asean Barista Team Championship, the Thailand Ultimate Housekeeping Challenge, the Thaifex-Horec Xperiential Zone showcasing industry trends and the Asian Pizza Show Academy.

The Thaifex–Horec Academy features expert-led seminars, workshops, live cooking demonstrations and engaging activities throughout the three-day event.