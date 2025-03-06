Energy firm branches out into decentralised finance

SET-listed SAAM says FWX platform will provide it with an entry into blockchain finance

SAAM director Poramin Insom says the investment by SAAM helps to transition the company towards the shift to digital assets in Thailand.

SET-listed renewable energy developer SAAM Development is diversifying its business into the digital asset space with a US$2.37-million investment in FWX, a leading decentralised finance (DeFi) platform.

This move marks a pivotal step in SAAM's transition to blockchain finance, said company director Poramin Insom, a prominent figure in Thailand's crypto sector.

As the founder of Satang, the country's first regulated crypto exchange, which was later acquired by Kasikornbank, and Firo, a privacy-focused blockchain protocol, he brings extensive expertise to SAAM's digital asset strategy.

"By leveraging FWX's permissionless leverage trading infrastructure, SAAM is making a bold entry into the digital asset space, focusing on liquidity provision to support on-chain finance," said Mr Poramin.

The partnership aligns with SAAM's long-term goal of integrating blockchain technology into its business model, ensuring its presence in Thailand's evolving Web3 ecosystem, the next generation of internet built on blockchain technology.

FWX provides users with advanced trading tools, deep liquidity, and seamless access to leveraged markets. With the upcoming launch of FWX AI, an automated, artificial intelligence-driven hedge fund, FWX is enhancing the efficiency of decentralised trading and expanding institutional adoption of DeFi solutions, said Mr Poramin.

FWX is backed by leading financial institutions, including KXVC and Beacon VC, Finnovate, GBV Capital, Avalanche Blizzard Fund, Kyber Ventures and Varys Capital.

He said this collaboration extends beyond investment, serving as a strategic alignment that "enables SAAM to actively build its presence in the digital asset space".

Through development and knowledge sharing, SAAM is strengthening its position as a key player in Thailand's blockchain economy and surging Bitcoin adoption on a global scale, said Mr Poramin.

"The shift towards digital assets is accelerating in Thailand, and SAAM is at the forefront of this transformation. With a clear vision and strategic investments, the company is bridging traditional capital with next-generation financial technologies, solidifying its role in Thailand's digital asset revolution," he said.

SAAM has a portfolio of development of solar, wind, hydro, biomass and geothermal energy. The expansion into digital assets aligns with the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability and emerging financial technologies, said Mr Poramin.