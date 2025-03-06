BLS reports net profit of B859m

Bualuang Securities (BLS) recorded a net profit of more than 850 million baht last year, driven by interest income and an expanded revenue base from new investment products, despite market volatility and lower securities trading fees.

The company earned total revenue of 3.07 billion baht, with brokerage income of 1.59 billion baht, down 11.2% from the previous year.

Fee and service income amounted to 224 million baht, a dip of 39.7%, while interest income surged 20.9% to 752 million baht. Net profit amounted to 859 million baht and equity value was 8.75 billion baht.

"We had a strong financial position last year despite volatile global stock markets given domestic and international factors," said BLS president Pichet Sithi-Amnuai.

The company posted net capital of 6.23 billion baht and a net capital ratio of 103%, higher than the minimum set by the Securities and Exchange Commission for securities companies.

He said BLS continued to focus on developing a variety of investment products, applying technology to investment services to support future investment opportunities, and providing knowledge and understanding of capital market investment to the public.

Bannarong Pichyakorn, senior managing director of sales and trading business, said BLS continues to pursue its goal of being a "stable, confident and professional" company, reaffirming its role as a leading securities firm in Thailand.

He said the company has a strong financial position, reflected by an equity value of 8.75 billion baht as of Dec 31, 2024, one of the strongest in the industry.

BLS is a reliable securities company under Bangkok Bank, said Mr Bannarong.

"The company does not conduct business that has risks that may affect the financial position of the company and our customers," he said.

BLS has more than 694,000 individual customers and 26 branches nationwide.

In addition, the company is a leader in investment innovation, with a leading market share in many products, including derivative warrants, depositary receipts (DRs) and structured notes. Investors are increasingly interested in DRs, with total market value surging to 16.6 billion baht as of Feb 28, compared with only 1.4 billion at the end of 2019.

"We try to design products to meet investment needs according to risk appetite, which have been well-received by customers, with DRs proving an investment diversification tool for foreign markets," said Mr Bannarong.