Pi to focus on wealth management in 2025

By expanding its products and services, Pi Securities aims to grow asset under advisory to more than 30 billion baht this year amid volatile investment conditions.

Pi Securities, a Thai financial and investment service company, is expanding its wealth management business amid volatile investment conditions, aiming to grow assets under advisory (AUA) to more than 30 billion baht this year.

The company plans to increase its AUA by 40-50% this year, from 19 billion baht in 2024, with revenue surging by 15%, said co-chief executive Nattapon Chansivanon.

Although 2024 was a year of high volatility, Pi recorded a 40% increase in new investment account openings thanks to continuous development of its services and innovations, he said.

Pi also claimed leadership in the derivatives market by being the top securities firm on the Thailand Futures Exchange in terms of revenue.

The company launched the Pi MT4 service to enhance derivatives trading and provide tools for investors to build wealth.

This year Pi wants to expand investment products to cover more segments, serving the diverse needs of investors. For example, Pi DR03 was launched to help Thai investors access foreign securities, said Mr Nattapon.

Four other products were recently launched: WORLD03, which focuses on investing in the world's top 10 blue-chip technology stocks; JAP03, which collects leading Japanese companies with global growth potential; GOLD03, which invests directly in gold bars to preserve value during inflation; and OIL03, which is the first depositary receipt (DR) referenced to oil prices.

In addition, the Pi MT5 service is being developed as an investment tool for both Thai and foreign derivatives, with a launch slated for the second half of this year.

Natcha Suntorntarawong, co-chief executive and chief of private wealth, said Pi Private Wealth's goal for 2025 is to elevate services for high net worth investors via collaboration with partners.

Kavee Chukitkasem, chief of portfolio advisory, said Pi is preparing to launch investment advisory services for investors aiming to create sustainable returns by adjusting strategies in line with market volatility. He said three products will be piloted in the first half of 2025, including the value average portfolio for retail investors to have more flexibility than dollar cost averaging.

The value investment portfolio is suitable for private wealth customers, with portfolio managers customising clients' portfolios to suit the situation. The asset allocation portfolio is for retail investors and offers auto rebalancing of portfolios.