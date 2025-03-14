Regus Expands to Chon Buri: Premium Co-Working Spaces at J-Park Nihon Mura and Brighton Grand Pattaya

As hybrid working continues to transform the way businesses operate, International Workplace Group (IWG), the global leader in hybrid work solutions, is gearing up to meet this growing demand with the launch of two premium co-working spaces in Chon Buri.

Set to open in the third quarter of 2025, Regus J-Park Nihon Mura Chon Buri and Regus Brighton Grand Pattaya will offer state-of-the-art workspaces tailored to professionals and businesses of all sizes.

Strategically located in two bustling areas of Chon Buri, these new Regus centres are poised to become dynamic hubs for work, collaboration, and innovation.

Chon Buri, home to Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), is a key destination for both business and leisure, attracting a diverse mix of entrepreneurs, digital nomads, and corporate teams.

With its proximity to Bangkok and established infrastructure, the region offers immense potential for companies seeking flexible office solutions.

Regus J-Park Nihon Mura Chon Buri is nestled within the vibrant Japanese-themed lifestyle mall, J-Park Nihon Mura, providing professionals with easy access to an array of dining, retail, and lifestyle options. This unique setting blends business with leisure, offering an inspiring environment for productivity and creativity.

Meanwhile, Regus Brighton Grand Pattaya is located within the luxurious Brighton Grand Hotel, providing a premium experience with exceptional convenience. Situated near the heart of Pattaya, this location benefits from excellent connectivity and is surrounded by world-class amenities, making it ideal for business travelers and local professionals alike.

Both Regus locations offer a full suite of amenities designed to support businesses of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises. Occupying modern, thoughtfully designed spaces, each center provides a range of options including co-working spaces perfect for freelancers, startups, and small teams looking to work in a dynamic and collaborative environment.

Private offices offer secure and fully serviced spaces for businesses needing a dedicated office, while meeting rooms come equipped with the latest technology to host everything from client presentations to team workshops.

There are also creative spaces ideal for brainstorming sessions, workshops, and innovative thinking. Each workspace is designed to promote productivity, offering high-speed internet, ergonomic furniture, and professional administrative support.

Members also benefit from IWG’s global network, allowing them to access over 4,000 locations across more than 120 countries, all of which can be booked at the tap of a button via the Regus app.

As the hybrid work model gains traction globally, businesses are increasingly turning to flexible workspaces that provide the freedom to work from anywhere. According to Global Workplace Analytics, companies can save up to £9,000 (approximately 390,000 THB) per employee annually by adopting hybrid work models, highlighting the financial benefits of flexible office solutions.

Mark Dixon, CEO and founder of IWG, emphasises the strategic importance of expanding into Chon Buri, stating, "The hybrid work model is no longer a trend but a standard practice in today’s business world. Our new Regus locations in Chon Buri reflect our commitment to providing high-quality, flexible workspaces in prime locations across Thailand, catering to the evolving needs of businesses and professionals.”

The opening of Regus J-Park Nihon Mura Chon Buri and Regus Brighton Grand Pattaya is part of IWG’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in Thailand, where it already operates 46 locations with plans to add at least 12 more by 2025.

These new spaces complement IWG’s multi-brand approach, which includes Regus, Spaces, HQ, and Signature, offering tailored solutions for every business type—from agile startups to established multinational corporations.

In addition to offering professional workspaces, both Regus locations contribute to enhancing work-life balance. Their strategic settings within vibrant lifestyle destinations provide professionals with the flexibility to integrate work seamlessly with everyday life, whether it’s grabbing lunch at a nearby café, enjoying a quick shopping trip, or unwinding after work in Pattaya’s lively atmosphere.

With the hybrid work model here to stay, Regus J-Park Nihon Mura Chon Buri and Regus Brighton Grand Pattaya are ready to become the go-to destinations for forward-thinking businesses and professionals in Thailand’s dynamic Eastern region. Whether you’re a freelancer, a growing startup, or a large corporation, Regus offers the ideal space to thrive in a flexible, inspiring, and productive environment.