Thailand terminal to be expanded for US ethane imports

PTT Global Chemical and Asian peers aim to tap cheaper ethane supplies from US shale boom

Thai Tank Terminal is a joint venture between PTT Global Chemical, Gulf Energy Development and Vopak in Map Ta Phut, Rayong. (Photo: Thai Tank Terminal Facebook)

SINGAPORE - The global storage operator Vopak has announced plans to expand its joint-venture terminal in Thailand to handle ethane imports from the United States for PTT Global Chemical Plc (PTTGC) from 2029.

Petrochemical firms across Asia, led by China, are planning to ramp up imports of cheaper ethane flowing from the US shale gas boom to diversify raw material supply and lower costs.

Thai Tank Terminal — a joint venture between PTTGC, Gulf Energy Development and Vopak — will construct 160,000 cubic metres of tank storage in Map Ta Phut, Rayong, Netherlands-based Vopak said on Thursday.

The joint venture, which provides storage and logistics infrastructure for liquid chemicals and gases, has also signed a 15-year contract with PTTGC for the storage and handling of ethane in Thailand.

The project is part of Vopak’s investment strategy in the country to allocate 130 million euros over the next four years related to storage and other infrastructure in the Map Ta Phut area.

Separately, PTT on Wednesday long-term charters for two very large ethane carriers with the Malaysian shipping firm MISC.

The vessels will be constructed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2028, MISC said in a statement.