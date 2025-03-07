K-Asset sees appeal in high-dividend stocks, REIT funds

High-dividend stocks and real estate investment trust (REIT) funds are still yielding high returns in the Stock Exchange of Thailand as it remains attractive for medium and long-term investments, says Kasikorn Asset Management (K-Asset).

Win Phromphaet, executive chairman of K-Asset, said the investment landscape this year will be affected by US President Donald Trump's America First policy, particularly regarding import tariffs, labour immigration policies and the reduced role of Washington in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

K-Asset predicts the global economy remains on a growth trajectory, with global stock growth averaging 15%, buoyed by US tech stocks, while Europe and Japan are showing signs of recovery.

The US policy rate is at 4.5% and is expected to gradually decrease to 3.5% based on 2-3 cuts this year of 25 basis points (bps) each, with 1-2 more reductions next year, said Mr Win.

Thailand's policy rate is expected to be cut once more near the year-end by 25bps, followed by another 25bps reduction next year, according to K-Asset.

Earnings of listed companies declined by 7% last year, contrary to analysts' expectations of 10% growth, leading to a decline in the SET index this year. External risk factors and Thailand's economic uncertainty have further pressured the market this year, he said.

However, listed companies' earnings are projected to grow by 10.5% this year. In the base case, earnings per share growth is expected to improve, with the SET index moving between 1,100 and 1,350 points, noted K-Asset.

Thai high-dividend stocks remain an appealing investment, with an expected 4-5% annual yield, said Mr Win.

Investors are recommended to focus on large-cap stocks with no major expansion plans or to have treasury stock programmes, particularly in the banking and telecom sectors, according to the asset manager.

Competition in the telecom sector should decline, leading to higher dividend payouts, while growth in data consumption will support telecom earnings, said Mr Win.

REITs investing in Singapore and Thailand retail and infrastructure assets also offer promising opportunities, noted K-Asset.

K-Asset wants to grow its assets under management to 2 trillion baht by 2027, up from 1.7 trillion baht at the end of 2024, driven by mutual funds, led by both local and global fixed income funds, equity funds, private funds and provident funds.

Given that interest rates remain relatively high, fixed income investments continue to offer attractive returns, with K-Asset recommending long-term bond investments, both domestically and internationally.

Younger investors, who have more time to generate wealth, should allocate a higher proportion of their portfolio to equities, with older investors gradually shifting to low-risk assets.