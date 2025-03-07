Credit card firms plead for low rate

Credit card firms want the central bank to extend the 8% minimum payment rate for credit cards until next year.

The Credit Card Club of the Thai Bankers' Association is urging the Bank of Thailand to extend the current minimum payment rate for credit cards until next year.

According to Atis Ruchirawat, president of the club, it is planning a discussion with the central bank next month to request the minimum payment remain at of 8%.

Previously business operators unofficially raised the issue with the central bank, he said.

The central bank previously reduced the minimum payment to 8% to ease the financial burden on borrowers amid the sluggish economy.

However, the regulator is scheduled to increase the rate back to the normal level of 10% next year.

Mr Atis said the credit card industry's non-performing loan (NPL) rate stabilised after the minimum rate was adjusted.

Given the fragile economy, an increase in the rate could negatively impact the ability of credit cardholders to repay their debts, he said.

According to club data, the industry's NPL rate was 2.6% at the end of last year. For 2024, there were 26 million credit cards in circulation, down by 0.9% year-on-year.

Credit card spending grew by 4.6% for the period, totalling 2.74 trillion baht.

Mr Atis, who is also the head of Krungsri Consumer, an unsecured loan unit under Krungsri (Bank of Ayudhya), said the company will focus on personal loan products this year to generate better income given the narrow margins in the credit card business.

Krungsri Consumer aims to balance its loan portfolio between credit cards and personal loans, aligning with the credit cycle of both products.

Over the past five years, the company reduced its personal loan portfolio by around 10% in response to the higher credit risk in that segment.

He said strong risk management allowed Krungsri Consumer to best the market in terms of NPL rates, with credit card NPLs at 1.1% and personal loan NPLs at 2.4%, compared with industry averages of 2.6% and 3.9%, respectively.

Last year the company's total credit cards tallied 6.2 million, capturing a 24% market share, with new card issuance up 0.8%.

Spending on Krungsri credit cards grew by 7.6% year-on-year.

The company's total loans outstanding amounted to 146 billion baht at the end of last year, marking a 1.5% decline year-on-year, compared with an industry-wide contraction of 2.9%.

Mr Atis said Krungsri Consumer plans to grow its business aggressively this year to improve revenue.

Selective growth should maintain asset quality amid weaker growth in the Thai economy, he said.

For 2025, the company aims for 10% growth in both credit card accounts and card spending.

Krungsri Consumer expects 14% growth for new personal loans and an 8% uptick in outstanding loans.