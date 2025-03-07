Bank balance requirement to be added to casino bill

Some of the cash and gambling chips worth over 3 million baht seized during the raid on a major gambling den in Nakhon Nayok's Ongkharak district on Feb 3. (Photo: Department of Provincial Administration's law enforcement centre)

The Finance Ministry has confirmed it will propose an amendment to the entertainment complex bill after the Council of State recommended it include a requirement that Thais have at least 50 million baht in a bank account in order to enter a casino.

According to Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, the draft bill the government will propose to parliament will include the amendment suggested by the Council of State.

Although the government's view may differ from the advisory agency, Mr Julapun said the cabinet will submit the Council of State's version to parliament.

Parliament has the authority to make any adjustments as it sees fit, he said.

Previously Mr Julapun disagreed with the clause requiring a hefty bank balance, arguing it does not address how many Thais travel to neighbouring countries to gamble.

He said only 10,000 people in Thailand have 50 million baht in a bank account, proposing instead that Thais wishing to enter a casino must have paid income tax to the Revenue Department for three consecutive years, along with an entry fee of 5,000 baht per person.

Mr Julapun also addressed concerns that operating casinos in Thailand could attract grey and black market businesses, potentially turning the nation into a money laundering hub.

He said he believes this will not happen, as operations will be regulated at the national level with established standards.

Foreign investors interested in investing in an entertainment complex, which has an investment value exceeding 100 billion baht, will likely not tolerate any illegal activities there, said Mr Julapun.

Many foreign investors in this sector have investments in multiple countries, including the US, Singapore and Japan. If they violate the law, their licences could be revoked in other countries as well, he said.

Investors must operate with the transparency, while the legislation will require a review of investors' compliance every five years to ensure they are conducting business legally, said Mr Julapun.

Local casino operation is a flagship policy of the Pheu Thai Party, which formed the government, aiming for man-made draws to complement nature-based tourism.