Estate offers trade war escape

An industrial estate developed by Amata VN in Vietnam.

SET-listed Amata VN, a developer of industrial estates in Vietnam, is preparing to spend US$15-20 million to develop a new industrial estate in Vietnam to serve investors from China seeking to avoid the impact of the trade war.

The new industrial park is expected to be a destination for companies considering relocating their production facilities or wishing to expand into Southeast Asia.

"We expect the Vietnamese government to grant a licence for the construction of the new industrial estate," said Somhatai Panichewa, chief executive of Amata VN.

The company plans to build the industrial estate on a 3,000 rai plot of land, roughly equivalent to 500 hectares, this year.

Mrs Somhatai believes the new industrial estate will attract investors from China, especially those in the semiconductor and electronic industries. These entrepreneurs are worried about the impact of the trade war and want to relocate their production facilities elsewhere.

A renewed trade war erupted after US President Donald Trump announced he would impose a 25% tariff on products from Canada and Mexico and increase import taxes from 10% to 20% on goods exported from China to the US, according to media reports.

"Like Thailand, Vietnam has the potential to become a new investment destination for companies that want to expand their businesses or make new investments," said Mrs Somhatai.

So far Amata VN has built four industrial estates in Vietnam, namely Amata City Bien Hoa Industrial Estate, Amata City Long Thanh Industrial Estate, Amata City Halong Industrial Estate and Quang Tri Industrial Estate, under an investment budget of $860 million in total. The four industrial estates cover 18,000 rai.

In 2024, Amata VN sold up to 468 rai of land located in its industrial estates. The firm expects its industrial land sales to increase by 30-40% to 625-678 rai this year. Last year, the firm earned 5.37 billion baht in Vietnam, with a profit of 100 million.