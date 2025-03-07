Northern Thailand tourism operators say Clean Air Act essential

Tourism operators in Chiang Mai say the Clean Air Act could help restore confidence among visitors to the province. (Photo: Narumon Kasemsuk)

Tourism operators in the North urged the government to accelerate issuing the Clean Air Act, as thick smog from neighbouring countries already caused an airline to halt its operations.

Bangkok Airways announced a temporary halt of flights to Lampang and Mae Hong Son between March 15 and April 20 due to visibility that does not meet aviation standards.

Paisarn Sukjarean, president of the upper northern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), said while the smog has yet to critically impact tourism, issuing the Clean Air Act is essential to shore up the confidence of tourists wanting to visit Chiang Mai.

He said some long-stay foreigners pivot to other destinations during the smog season, such as Pattaya and Phuket. Domestic tourists also reduce their bookings during this time every year, said Mr Paisarn.

Hotels in Chiang Mai still report a typical average occupancy rate of 50-60% in March, while guest bookings should pick up during the Songkran holiday, he said.

Chaivit Summachewawat, vice-president of the Pai Tourism Business Association, said the authorities were more prepared than in the past to reduce smog in Mae Hong Son, with no agricultural burning reported until February.

He said farmers are only allowed to burn a limited area of their corn fields in March to minimise the impact from air pollution.

Issuing a new Clean Air Act should also reduce cross-border smog from neighbouring countries, said Mr Chaivat. According to the draft, Thailand can announce sanctions, hike tariffs or punish other countries if they cause air pollution in Thailand.

Phanuwat Khatnak, director of the Mae Hong Son office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said the temporary flight suspension should not affect tourism bookings, including during Songkran, as only 4% of tourists visiting Mae Hong Son travel by air.

Mr Phanuwat said the average occupancy rate in March and April for Mae Hong Son should hover around 30-40%, a drop from 60-70% during peak season in January and February. After domestic flights resume operations, the agency plans to offer more promotions together with the airline to revive arrival numbers, he said.

In separate news, the THA yesterday reported 1,677 room bookings were cancelled nationwide after the deportation of Uyghurs back to China. Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of THA, said this cancellation rate is considered typical, suggesting the impact from this incident has yet to take shape.